This is Newcastle United big boy apprenticeship

The city centre bars were full of it last night, how did Newcastle United not win against Liverpool?

Even with hangovers, how many conservations are continuing into Monday at work?

Newcastle United fans trying to come to terms with what they witnessed at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Defeats are always a blow, home losses even more so, as for losing to Liverpool (yet again) at St James’ Park AND Newcastle having a very good team now, that is another level. When you are a man up and 1-0 with nine minutes to go and yet lose.

Whilst I was obviously devastated that we didn’t finish them off, at the same time I also recognise that this is all part of our Newcastle United big boy apprenticeship.

Learning the lessons from losing massive games, in order to in the future deal with the challenges better.

I think this is the second instance, not quite on the scale of losing out in the February cup final to Man Utd, but not far off it.

For me, Newcastle United could and should have won both games, only for the fates to intervene, as well as match officials, opposing players / managers, as well as our own NUFC failings.

Look at Liverpool back in 2014, no Premier League title for 24 years and they at last had it in the bag, just needing to finish it off in the final three games. They played Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and absolutely battered them, yet a shocker from Steven Gerrard gifted Demba Ba a clear run and he ran through and scored at Anfield, a second goal from Willian in added time put insult on top of injury. A win would have basically meant a title win but instead they gifted it to Man City who won it by two points.

It took then five years for the Champions League success and six for Premier League title success finally, as Jurgen Klopp built on Brendan Rodgers taking Liverpool closer than they had been for decades in terms of winning the top tier.

Even more striking is the story of Manchester City, the best team in Europe for over a decade and yet season after season they failed in the Champions League:

2011/12 – Didn’t get out of CL group stage (Premier League winners)

2012/13 – Didn’t get out of CL group stage (Premier League runners-up)

2013/14 – Lost in last 16 of CL (Premier League winners)

2014/15 – Lost in last 16 (Premier League runners-up)

2015/16 – Lost at semi-final stage of CL (Premier League fourth)

2016/17 – Lost at last 16 stage of CL (Premier League third)

2017/18 – Lost at quarter-final stage of CL (Premier League winners)

2018/19 – Lost at quarter-final stage of CL (Premier League winners)

2019/20 – Lost at quarter-final stage of CL (Premier League runners-up)

2020/21 – Lost in final of CL (Premier League winners)

2021/22 – Lost at semi-final stage of CL (Premier League winners)

2022/23 – Won CL (Premier League winners)

You might say, well Man City were still winning the Premier League most seasons, but that is kind of the point.

As well as the best team in England, Man City were clearly also the best side in Europe most of these 11 seasons that preceded their eventual Champions League triumph, yet they still found ways to not win it, season after season.

Don’t forget as well, apart from their single previous CL final, all the rest were in two-legged ties that should have given Man City even more of a guarantee of winning.

Yet over those eleven seasons before last, Man City managed to lose out to the likes of Monaco, Lyon, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, when it came to the Champions League.

When it came to the very biggest occasions, they couldn’t manage to push through, even though invariably they were still the best and dominant team in these games.

You may say, well we have seen Newcastle United fall short in the past when for example Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson took us close to winning stuff, even the cup finals under Dalglish and Gullit. However, I think the big difference is that back in the day, there was no real long-term plan for sustained building and eventual hope / expectation of competing year on year at the very top.

I think we will look back in years to come and see matches such as Sunday against Liverpool and Man U in February at Wembley, as just blips on the way to building sustained competitiveness and eventual success, in the form of silverware.

Still only 22 months into the ‘project’ at Newcastle United…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

