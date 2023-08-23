Opinion

This is my open letter to the Newcastle United owners

I want to start this letter by saying THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SAVING OUR FOOTBALL CLUB!

It was like a rotten potato when you arrived. In fact, a rotten potato probably looked better.

Most, if not all, of Tyneside were full of emotion and tears of joy on seeing the headlines hit Sky Sport news that you had taken over our football club.

I personally rushed down to SJP for a little celebration as I just couldn’t miss it. What a night that was by the way, it was the closest feeling ever to the birth of my first child.

Since that day, everything has been a whirlwind, going in an upward trajectory. It’s hard to believe it’s nearly two years already.

Things have moved so fast in that time and expectation levels have increased 50 fold from yourselves and the fans. Everything from the first team to the foundation amputee team, who my son trains with, is improving week on week.

I mean, who would have thought it?

Surviving relegation against all odds. The cup final, Champions League qualification, the windows cleaned around the stadium, those tacky advertising hoardings removed ( which was personally my most memorable and proudest part of the revolution), , the malls and the Platinum Club having a tidy up, the new training ground refurbishment, buying back the land at Strawberry Place, the list is endless.

In amongst all those months, all anyone in Newcastle spoke about was the Carabao Cup final, I mean everyone.

You couldn’t go anywhere without people talking about the cup final. It was fever pitch, the city and its people were on cloud nine. The people of Newcastle had their club back, they had pride that they were Geordies again. There was a feeling of pride in the area, a feeling of belonging to something special, a feeling of sheer excitement swept the whole city from every walk of life. The local community embraced you and the rest of the consortium along with the players and staff. The love we have for you is like nothing any other owners have ever experienced. We are aware that the club was bought as an investment vehicle and that everyone involved hopes to at some point make money out of it. After all, it’s the reason we all get up in the morning and go to work. We are just happy to have the hope. It was never about the money for myself and a lot of us, it was just the hope.

We all understand that you need to make money and keep the PIF happy, it’s what this is all about for them after all.

I remember when you first arrived you said some thing along the lines of, we aren’t perfect and we will make mistakes, but if we do we will put it right, or make sure it’s sorted out.

Well unfortunately, I think you have made your first major mistake.

It’s irrelevant whether I have a season ticket or not but me and my son get to the match. Some people are not as lucky as me and I appreciate that. Now we all have opinions and that is all this is. I don’t speak for every fan that would like the opportunity to attend, with what I have to say, but in my humble opinion the way the ticketing system has been brought in is very harsh and brutal.

There has been no communication about the strict rules. It’s been a case of like it or lump it, we don’t care, as plenty will take your place. We do not live in North Korea and do not have to carry ID with us everywhere we go, so to bring out such a draconian measure without any consultation with the everyday fans that have held this club together for years, is not a very good idea. Who realistically walks around with a driving license or passport? We all think that the away ticketing system is outdated and in need of some improvement, well I say all of us, all of us except the few that monopolise it, but to go all guns blazing and threatening people is not the answer they / we were looking for. It’s not the way it should be handled and is not the way to keep a happy fan base.

I personally haven’t managed to get to an away match in the Newcastle end for years, I’m saying this just to assure you I’m not one of the lucky family or friends of the away ticket points holders. I’m just someone that thinks the process could be better, or executed in a gentler way. I don’t think alienating the local loyal fan base in such a ruthless manner is the way forward. It’s causing divide amongst the fans, causing resentment against yourselves and other fans that want to get their hands on these tickets. It’s giving the loyal supporters a feeling of disconnect, a punch in the stomach from the very people they have loved and supported. The lack of empathy is very harsh.

Sometimes change is a good thing, sometimes it needs to be fast and rigorous, but some times it needs to be soft and gentle. I don’t claim to have all the answers and I’m sure whichever way things are done, there will always be believers and non-believers, but the way the ticketing home and away has been implemented is just so harsh on the regulars who have been going for years with and without season tickets.

It feels like there are no winners in this except the tourist and glory hunters. So please listen to the local community and fan base and change the way it’s being enforced home and away, surely with all of the money and the people that have been employed on massive wages, somebody can pull together a better system than the one now in place. Threatening loyal fans is definitely not the way forward. A zero tolerance approach is way over the top.

The highest priority has got to be the local people of Newcastle, I know this will upset fans from around the country and the world, but the local community has got to be the priority in getting into St James’ Park.

No matter what anyone says, this club is the beating heart of the city and its people. The only people apart from our ex pats that know what I’m talking, about are the people of Newcastle, the feeling of belonging, of being a Geordie, a part of the community, the tribe, the pride in the area, the pride in the badge. We are not just any football club, we are Newcastle United, we are a unique fan base, the clue is in the name.

I know we are evolving and that things have to change to progress, but please don’t push on without a thought for us, we are United for once and we need to keep it that way. I know you are going to bring bigger and better things to the club and the city but please don’t forget the real fans of NUFC – my granny, grandad, my mam and dad, my auntie and uncle, all my cousins, support Newcastle regardless of whether they attend SJP or not. They all feel a connection to the city and its cathedral on the hill, please don’t take it away and give bandwagon jumpers or glory hunters as they were called back in the day, the same rights as the local community, we need to keep the club as part of the local community and not lose our identity. Please make sure the people of the city are a priority to access the stadium. It’s vital for the progression of the club and the city.

Speaking of progression, my goodness Eddie Howe!

We have never ever had such a classy character managing our club since SBR. For him and his team we all owe you a massive thank you. You certainly got that one right didn’t you? He has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival and was well and truly underrated by all except you. I hold my hands up and confess, I underrated him. Well from here on in he will never be underrated again, as he is now an elite manger, if he ever leaves Newcastle, which I hope he doesn’t, he will be chased by elite clubs from now on. You lot unearthed a real diamond there in Eddie and Mad dog.

They have created Geordie heroes again – big Joelinton, Bruno, the big lad from Blyth, Nick Pope in the middle of our goal, Isak, Batman and many more. He has turned ordinary players into world class talent. We haven’t had a hero in years, we now have many. We had a talisman in ASM but as with everything in life, sadly things moves on. Good luck to him in everything he does.

Mandy and co, thanks again and I honestly hope you get everything you want from our wonderful city and club during your time here. You deserve the accolades you get but please never forget what this means to us. It will still be here for our grandkids and great grandkids hundreds of years after you are gone, so please try and leave a lasting legacy with the Geordie nation as the real priority.

Lots of love the whole Geordie nation.