News

Things you wish you hadn’t said – Aston Villa star ahead of trip to play Newcastle United

Ezri Konsa was keen to talk ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to St James’ Park.

The Villa defender speaking to Sky Sports about the defending in general under Unai Emery, how he has them set up.

Ezri Konsa also keen to discuss his own attributes and part in that overall plan.

Ezri Konsa talking to Sky Sports ahead of facing Newcastle United and a new Premier League season…

“That [playing a high line] is something that he [Unai Emery] still wants us to do.

“But there were a few occasions in pre-season where we got it wrong.

“It is something that we are still learning and trying to perfect.

“He has put it in our minds that when we build up it is a three.

“And even when I am exposed on the right, I am very comfortable defending one-on-one situations.

“It is not a problem.

“It is something defenders have to do. It is a challenge that I always look forward to.”

Hmmm.

I wonder of Ezri Konsa will be looking forward to his next visit to St James’ Park.

As things currently stand, his last 180 minutes playing on Tyneside have seen nine goals conceded, a 4-0 last season and a 5-1 on Saturday.

Talk about things you wish you hadn’t said… ‘And even when I am exposed on the right, I am very comfortable defending one-on-one situations. It is not a problem.’

On 58 minutes Alexander Isak certainly didn’t see a problem, taking the ball off Ezri Konsa, easy as you like, then a sweet as you like finish past the cheat in the Villa goal.

I also am intrigued by the comments about Unai Emery insistent on perfecting this high line he wants to play. I thought from very early on yesterday, Villa were all over the place when dealing with any half decent ball over the top of their high line defence.

Ezri Konsa refers to a ‘few occasions’ in pre-season where Villa got that high line defending wrong, which rang a bell or two for me.

Sure enough, I dug these highlights out of our 3-3 draw against Villa in Philadelphia.

All three goals saw Newcastle United punish Villa’s defensive shape and way of playing.

A straight ball over the top saw Elliot Anderson run behind and coolly finish. Then Kamara was caught in possession close to the Villa box by Anderson and when his shot was saved, Isak slammed home the rebound. Then another straight ball played over the top, Anthony Gordon running behind for this one, his shot saved but Callum Wilson scoring the rebound.

I rate Unai Emery but fair to say that neither he nor Ezri Konsa are looking too clever here.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

