Opinion

These Belgian lads in Glasgow were asking me about Newcastle United

The Newcastle United Premier League campaign kicks off this Saturday.

However, as a proud and original ‘Gloater’ dating back to 1987, I have thoroughly enjoyed the beginning of the EFL season and also the first round of the League/Carabao Cup matches.

With our European commitments in the Champions League this season, Newcastle United will not enter the Carabao Cup until the third round stage.

The Sunderland fans on their RTG message board yesterday (Tuesday) ran a thread called ‘Would you like to get a cup draw against the Mags.’

The third round of this year’s Carabao Cup was pinpointed.

Maybe the mackem moderaters overlooked the small incidental point that they had to win at home against fourth tier Crewe Alexandra just to get into the second round, never mind then having to also get through a second round, before then having any chance of facing Newcastle United.

Anyway, their Carabao Cup dreams of reaching the third round and potentially meeting Newcastle United will have to wait at least another year now.

In the meantime, I’m looking forward to the Champions League draw.

I absolutely fear no one.

That is because the financial wrong-doings of clubs like Barcelona is finally beginning to catch up with them.

Real and Barca aren’t the powerhouses they were, PSG are rubbish and in disarray, then apart from Bayern Munich, the only other genuine stand out threat in the competition is Guardiola’s formidable Manchester City.

I’m not saying we are going to win it, but I wouldn’t bet against Newcastle United bloodying a few noses in the competition.

I have been in Glasgow for a couple of days visiting my daughter and the UCI Cycling World Championships have been taking place.

The bars have been chocka with lads from across Europe and as far afield as Australia.

I’ve been having some good cràic with a few of them and most are pretty clued up on the potential of Newcastle United.

I had a couple of pints with a group of Belgian lads in the Ben Nevis public house in Finnieston in the West End and they were asking me about just how good I think Newcastle United currently are.

I told them that the team is in the Champions League on merit because we are currently one of the top four clubs in England.

Surely nobody really can argue with that at the minute can they?

I think we’ll do ourselves proud in Europe this season and I’m expecting us to consolidate our position at the top end of the Premier League table.

A good couple of runs in both domestic cup competitions also won’t go amiss.

I’m sick of listening to the ‘China Crisis’ like media and all of their “Wishful Thinking” (hoyed that in for the 80’s nostalgia lads), predicting that Newcastle United are somehow going to fall away this season.

How anyone can regard last season as a fluke after the way we decimated and destroyed other sides with pure football is beyond logical comprehension.

I keep reiterating to my Toon mad university student daughter that there will be no gap year for Newcastle United.

The bar has been set high by our owners, the rewards will be there if the hard work on the pitch is sustained.

I think the three major signings that Eddie Howe has made so far in this summer window (Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento) have been excellent pieces of business.

I also think there will still be one more significant transfer made as we look to add another centre-back to the ranks.

By the time the third round of the Carabao Cup comes around, Newcastle United should be well up to speed, and I wouldn’t at all be surprised if we go back to Wembley and win it this season.

You see lads and lasses, Newcastle United are good now, so don’t let any naysayers from other jealous clubs, especially the JSMBs, tell you any different.

