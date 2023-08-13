Opinion

The photo all Newcastle United fans were REALLY so desperate to see

The photo Newcastle United fans had all REALLY wanted to see.

The belief was there that Eddie Howe and his players could do it.

As we all know to our cost though, you don’t always get what you deserve.

However, the photo below is proof that on this occasion, Newcastle United fans did see their team get what they deserved, at least in terms of result… as arguably the winning margin could and should have been even higher than the four goal difference.

Another photo = The first of the season.

That Premier League winning feeling.

The first of these Newcastle United photos featuring Sandro Tonali, the same with Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

Here’s hoping they become to see it as the norm.

Only one game and one win but clearly so much potential for the rest of this season and beyond for Newcastle United under Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League / World Cup etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

(Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Unai Emery reacts to getting schooled by Eddie Howe – Aston Villa hammered by Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Howe’s men batter Emery’s boys in brilliant home victory – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Just look at that Premier League table on Saturday night – Newcastle United at the very top and who knows… Read HERE)

