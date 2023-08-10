Opinion

The greatest Newcastle United wedding story ever told – What more could your intended ask for?

(ED: Is this the greatest Newcastle United wedding tale ever told? Well, it will take some beating!)

I have been meaning to write this for a while and I think that Bazoox will especially enjoy reading it.

This programme below was purchased by my father on 21st September 1957.

Nothing unusual you may think.

However, he and my Mam had just been married at North Shields registry office that very morning!

He told me “start as you mean to go on son” many years later, out of earshot of my Mam I may add.

The marriage lasted for 59 years till my Mam died six years ago.

Anyway, back to the big day.

My Dad swears there were 20,000+ in attendance at St James’ Park, as the reserves were doing very well around that time, and even though the first team were playing over at Sunderland that same afternoon.

My father took my Mam in his favourite place in the East Stand paddock, didn’t want to sit down in those days he said.

During the match my mother felt a bit unwell due to being crowded in and so she was lifted out onto the pitch, taken out of the ground, with my Dad reluctantly in tow.

Once they got her outside she felt better, so my Dad agreed to meet her outside of Fenwicks after the match and he returned back into the ground!

Unfortunately, the reserves lost 1-2 that day, but on the bright side, the first team won the derby beating Sunderland 0-2 and firmly banging another nail into their relegation coffin, as they went down that season.

That result at Sunderland rounded off a great day he has since told me,

I asked him did he regret taking my mother to the reserve match that day?

He replied, “Yes, I do, I should have taken her to Roker Park instead!”

My Dad is now 94 and still going strong, he is loving this new era and hopes we can win something before he dies.

I hope we do too.

