Opinion

The first and latest Newcastle United teams to really excite me

The first Newcastle United team that really excited me was Joe Harvey’s side in the early to mid 1970s. Joe had a canny eye for a player and Toon fans were treat to some excellent signings.

Jimmy Smith, Terry Hibbitt, Malcolm Macdonald, John Tudor and Tony Green were just some of Harvey’s astute acquisitions, as the Newcastle United board loosened the purse strings and splashed the cash.

Combined with the talents of club stalwarts David Craig, Frankie Clark and Willie McFaul, Newcastle United could be quite formidable on their day.

We also had some excellent local lads like Irving Nattrass and Alan Kennedy coming through but silverware proved to be elusive.

This team suffered from terrible luck, most notably when Tony Green’s career was tragically cut short by injury.

The next Newcastle United team that captured the imagination of the Geordie public was the Kevin Keegan inspired promotion side of 1983/84.

The football was tremendous and the fans were left drooling at the three pronged trident frontline of Keegan, Waddle and Beardsley.

Moving on to Kevin Keegan as manager, his swashbuckling Newcastle United swept to the First Division title and into the Premier League in 1992/93.

David Kelly, Gavin Peacock and Liam O’Brien carved their names into Gallowgate folklore and Geordie hearts pumped with pride once again.

‘The Entertainers’ with Beardsley and Cole quickly followed and European football was soon back on the Tyneside table.

Then 1995/96 was lined up to be the season that Newcastle United brought the title home but little did we know what heartbreak lay in store for us. The likes of Sir Les Ferdinand, Rob Lee and David Ginola will never be forgotten.

Bobby Robson inherited a shambles after the disastrously short tenures of Kenny Dalglish and Ruud Gullit, but the wily old boss managed to turn things around, building a solid and entertaining top four side.

After a deserved relegation in 2009, it was Chris Hughton who was left to pick up the pieces of our broken club. He did this with aplomb and fans flooded into St James’ Park as the side which featured the likes of Andy Carroll, Kevin Nolan and Jonas Gutierrez blitzed their way to the Championship title.

The 2011/12 season unexpectedly turned out to be a good one.

European football was secured after a solid fifth placed finish. The fans were also treat to the sublime talents of Yohan Cabaye, Papiss Cisse and Demba Ba along the way.

After another relegation due to the neglect of our abysmal owner, Rafa Benitez soon stamped his own mark on proceedings, which led to another instant return to the Premier League in 2016/17. Jamal Lascalles, Mo Diame and Dwight Gayle were just some of the lads who had stand out seasons.

Now to the present and there is not much I can say to add to the euphoria that is sweeping the City of Newcastle, the streets of Tyneside.

Eddie Howe and his side have in fact reignited the passion of Geordies and Toon fans all over the World, Newcastle United now seem closer to glory than any of us could have dared to dream about less than two years ago.

Lets all hope that 2023/24 is the best season of the lot, I genuinely feel that this time silverware is just around the corner.

