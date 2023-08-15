Opinion

The cost of watching Newcastle United live on TV

There has been lots of discussion about ticket prices at St James’ Park on The Mag recently, and whilst that topic has been done to death, there’s been less said about the next best thing; watching Newcastle United live on TV.

Which given the demand for tickets this season, will be the only viable option for many.

At the moment, three broadcasters – Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime have the rights to broadcast Premier League matches live in the UK, with subscriptions to all three costing over £600 and that’s after being creative enough to spring trials, loyalty bonuses and network bundles.

Sky Sports currently hold the majority of TV rights, showing 128 of the 200 televised matches in the UK this season, whilst TNT Sports will broadcast 52 and Amazon Prime 20.

Watching the Newcastle United live on TV requires a sizeable outlay of cash, especially when you compare the price to what it costs to watch the Premier League in other countries, such as the USA, Canada and Australia, who all charge a lot less.

Further, when you consider that these countries broadcast all 380 premier league matches, something that the Saturday 3pm TV blackout in the UK prevents, the cost per game in rip off Britain is significantly higher, at over £3 per PL game compared to 95p in the USA and a bargain basement 27p in Australia.

The reason?

Our old friend market forces, supply and demand. Across the globe, no matter the appeal of the premier league, it is competing with a myriad of other sports as well as the domestic product, so in the States, that’s the MLS. Here, the Premier League can just assume its dominance and saturating the market as well as offering the product for a more reasonable price just isn’t going to happen. In other words, demand is being kept high, by limiting the supply.

Remember when Rupert Murdoch saved football, when his upstart Sky Sports heralded a brand-new dawn by securing broadcasting rights in 1992 for £304 million over five years?

Many thought Sky had overpaid, but it more than doubled its investment in 1997, committing £670 million for the four years through to 2001. Along the way, Sky hasn’t exactly seen off competition, initially from NTL after the EU took issue with their dominance but Setanta, which became BT Sports and now TNT, along with Amazon, are still junior partners. Here’s the beauty about this oligopoly. Since the same folk are buying subscriptions from all three broadcasters, this isn’t competition at all. Whilst Amazon now have a presence, any attempt at attracting more tech companies hasn’t been a raging success, let’s face it.

The current TV rights package runs until the end of next season, at which point the plan is to offer an additional 60 games available for broadcast.

Will this be good for the consumer?

I doubt it. It’s more likely an attempt to drive up the price given that the current deal delivered a lower value than the previous auction, although Covid was no doubt to blame for that. The broadcasters will of course, need to factor the cost-of-living crisis, increased utility bills and the recent hike in mortgage interest rates that will only fully unwind and begin to bite when most fixed deals come to an end, but the popularity of the Premier League isn’t exactly on the wane, despite Manchester City’s dominance, even if they should be heavily sanctioned for breaking FFP rules.

Many often soothsay that the Premier League could go it alone and sell direct to the consumer through a streaming platform like Netflix. That might be an option, but being unable to bundle the Premier League with other products like movies and box sets is unlikely to appeal to the likes of Sky.

So unless something more creative comes along, the price of the next best thing to watching Sandro Tonali strutting his stuff inside SJP doesn’t look like it’s going to cost any less, any time soon.

