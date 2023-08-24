Opinion

That open letter to the Newcastle United owners – I agree with it all

Completely agree with the Open Letter to the Newcastle United Owners by Geordie Giants.

The new Newcastle United owners have been amazing, Eddie Howe and the team have been amazing.

However, the Administrators, especially Box Office, yet again let the whole thing down. It happened in the Hall revolution and it’s happening again.

Every fan has a tale to tell and a justification for their own needs, however, using a firing squad approach will not resolve this.

The tourists and bandwagon brigade will benefit to the detriment of loyal and passionate fans.

The Box Office are hiding behind the ticket tout scenario, in all my 40+ years of home and away, I’ve never found a Newcastle United fan sharing a match ticket over face value.

However, I walked past three Mancs on Saturday night blatantly selling and buying tickets in front of the Old Bill.

There will be a solution, hopefully that’s fit for purpose, however, a blunt instrument culling is not a solution.

Football tickets have been shared around for decades so all fans could enjoy, however, the Box Office are now playing to the Tourists and the highest bidders (Manchester based Sportsbreaks who sell ticket, travel and accommodation packages).

Hats off and admiration to the 10,000+ loyal fans who sacrificed their season ticket seats which ultimately removed the FCB…..

Hopefully in time the club will contact these 10,000+ missing customers and welcome them back with honours.

NUFC have all the details they need in their records.

The sacrifices the 10,000+ made, opened the door to the tourists and the bandwagon brigade.

Bobby Shinton and Ray Clarke… Plenty concrete barriers back then to lean on in the rain.