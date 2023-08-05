News

Swansea official announcement – Harrison Ashby makes debut

Harrison Ashby was finally announced as a Swansea player on Friday.

The Newcastle United defender heading out on loan for the season.

With the whole idea being to get regular football, great to see that he goes straight into the Swansea first eleven today for their opening match.

Swansea official announcement – 5 August 2023:

Four of Swansea City’s summer signings are set to make their debuts after being named in the starting line-up for the opening Championship fixture of the season against Birmingham City.

Carl Rushworth, Josh Key, Harrison Ashby and Jerry Yates are all included in new head coach Michael Duff’s starting XI at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Fellow new recruits Josh Ginnelly and Mykalo Kuharevich are named among the substitutes.

Rushworth is between the sticks, with Nathan Wood, Harry Darling and Ben Cabango making up the Swansea defence.

Key and Ashby are the wing-backs, with captain Matt Grimes being joined by Jay Fulton and Jamie Paterson in the Swansea midfield.

Yates and Joel Piroe lead the line for the hosts.

Swansea City: Carl Rushworth; Harry Darling, Ben Cabango, Nathan Wood; Harrison Ashby, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes (captain), Jamie Paterson, Josh Key; Joel Piroe, Jerry Yates.

Substitutes: Andy Fisher, Joe Allen, Josh Ginnelly, Brandon Cooper, Mykola Kuharevich, Liam Cullen, Kyle Naughton, Ollie Cooper, Azeem Abdulai.

Birmingham City: John Ruddy, Ethan Laird, Lee Buchanan, Dion Sanderson (captain), Kevin Long, Scott Hogan, Krystian Bielik, Tyler Roberts, Keshi Anderson, Ivan Sunjic, Siriki Dembele.

Substitutes: Neil Etheridge, Juninho Bacuna, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Koji Miyoshi, Alfie Chang, Sam Cosgrove, Jordan James, Marcel Oakley, Emmanuel Longelo.

