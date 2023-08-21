Opinion

Suspensions for these Newcastle United players are inevitable

The Newcastle United players tasted defeat on Saturday night.

After the thrills of the 5-1 against Aston Villa, a very different kind of game at the Etihad, only five shots on target in the whole match for the two teams combined, Alvarez scoring the only goal with one of the five.

However, the two matches did have one big similarity.

Against Villa there were four Newcastle United players booked, five against Man City.

That is nine already after just two matches, NUFC averaging a yellow card every 20 minutes.

The 2023/24 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

2 Bruno

2 Gordon

2 Tonali

1 Joelinton

1 Barnes

1 Botman

These were the final totals last season…

The 2022/23 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

12 Joelinton

6 Bruno Guimaraes

6 Fabian Schar

5 Kieran Trippier

5 Dan Burn

4 Jamaal Lascelles

4 Callum Wilson

3 Alexander Isak

3 Nick Pope

2 Sean Longstaff

2 Sven Botman

2 Miggy Almiron

1 Anthony Gordon (plus 6 for Everton last season before joining NUFC)

1 Allan Saint-Maximin

1 Ryan Fraser

1 Matt Targett

1 Joe Willock

Last season, a total of 59 yellow cards in the 38 Premier League matches, already nine in the opening two games.

At this average, we would be looking at 171 yellow cards over 38 matches this season.

The new rules certainly appear to have helped increase the number of yellow cards, not just at Newcastle.

The way things look, suspensions for these Newcastle United players are looking inevitable, just a case of how many (suspensions) and how soon?

For midfielders and defenders in particular, putting in tackles / challenges is key to their game. Not an awful lot Eddie Howe can do about that. Though no doubt he will be impressing on his players not to give any daft needless bookings away, for dissent or whatever.

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Then looking beyond this, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

Joelinton picked up these bans last season, missing three Premier League matches due to his 12 cards.

Indeed, at one stage it looked like the Brazilian was on his way to another three game suspension, which is triggered by 15 yellow cards in a Premier League season.

Unless match officials relax a bit with these new rules, all kinds of records could be broken at Newcastle and elsewhere.

