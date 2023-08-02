News

Supercomputer predicts final 2023/24 Premier League table – Newcastle United and the 19 others

What do you reckon on the final 2023/24 Premier League table?

Only nine days now until the new Premier League season kicks off on Friday 11 August, with Newcastle United then kicking off a day later.

That home game against Aston Villa on Saturday 12 August (5.30pm kick-off) is the first of 38, with the very final one away at Brentford on Sunday 19 May 2024 (4pm kick-off).

So by 6pm on that final Sunday of the season, we should know the final 2023/24 Premier League table.

Ahead of a ball being kicked, interesting to see this supercomputer prediction.

‘Bettingexpert’s supercomputer, BETSiE, ran it’s algorithm to predict how the 2023-24 Premier League will pan out.

The supercomputer simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from last season (across all competitions) and the pre-season results , projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations and xG earned both for and against.’

The supercomputer predicted final 2023/24 Premier League table:

As you can see, Newcastle United predicted to be fifth.

Changes that are now active, mean that next season the two countries whose clubs collectively perform best in Europe will get an extra Champions League place.

So fifth in the table wouldn’t necessarily be a big drop from top four and Champions League qualification last season.

Indeed, in four of the past five seasons, the Premier League has been one of the top two performing in Europe, so it is very likely that English clubs would once again be doing that this coming season, to ensure that fifth club qualifies for the top competition.

The supercomputer model has also delivered this range of probabilities:

All enjoyable nonsense ahead of the new season, predicting what is going to happen, whether it is a ‘supercomputer’ or the bloke down the pub.

