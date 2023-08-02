Opinion

Sunderland fans comments after watching team lose 5-2 to Hartlepool days before new season – Classic

Sunderland fans travelled down to Hartlepool on Tuesday night.

The final pre-match friendly before kicking off their second tier season on Sunday at home to Ipswich.

As a Newcastle United supporter I do still occasionally have a quick look as to what our old friends are up to, despite us having spent so long apart.

Well, I was very interested to read what the Sunderland fans had to say following Tuesday night’s action, after non-league Hartlepool hammered them 5-2!

The natives are revolting, or at least many of them are.

Whilst some other Sunderland fans are blaming the rain and the length of the grass!

Sunderland fans commenting via their RTG forum:

‘Anyone else think they left their grass a tiny bit longer to get at us when we “tried” to play out?’

‘It was way longer than you would expect and slowed the passing down considerably and that was before the rain.’

‘WTF.

This is non league Hartlepool. If Sunderland can’t adapt to “a tiny bit longer” grass against a non-league side then I’d be very concerned. The pitch is the same for both sides.’

‘Over 50 years of seeing pre-season tells you the results good or bad are wholly irrelevant to what then happens in the season. For the fan they are a day out, nothing more or less.’

‘Let’s see how it turns out come Sunday – definitely a lot of work to do between now and then for the coaches.’

‘It’s not just up front.

No backup goalkeeper, no fit LB, only one senior CB if we’re considering Baath as gone, only one 18 year old DM, only one 18 year old striker and no backup wingers (with Clarke potentially leaving).’

‘Lack of strength in depth, especially up front is scary. Defending was atrocious.’

‘Let’s be honest there’s no depth whatsoever. Two teenagers, one of whom is injured, and our main striker has been injured for all but about 7 weeks of the past year.’

‘Thoroughly deserved their win BUT we were shi.. all over the pitch esp in defence.’

‘Posters all summer statingvwe had too.many players and too.much quality…’

‘Let’s be honest with the evidence to hand it would be a brave or daft person to bet on us winning at the minute given how we are defending. Hoping for a big improvement come Sunday.’

‘Not at panic stations or owt yet, but tough night wasn’t it.’

‘Complete dogsh.. got tore apart first half.

Then comes on the second string and we still struggled…pathetic performance.’

‘Disappointing performance but let’s not sh.. the bed yet.

Recruitment will come under the spotlight if we don’t start well mind.’

‘Well that was f…ing sh… Pre season means nothing though, and this is proven time and time again. Although I will say, we’ve conceded a lot of awful goals this pre season, and haven’t looked great defensively.’

‘We are absolutely sh… and will get pummelled by Ipswich.’

‘Newcastle got tw.tted 6-0 off Leyton Orient and pi..ed the Championship a few years back.’

‘What I witnessed tonight was a very poor performance by a Sunderland team.’

‘What a shocker.’

‘Massive overreaction.’

‘How is it a massive overreaction saying we were very poor tonight?’

‘We’ve been here before with preseasons like this.’

‘Bet you a hundred quid we finish higher than 10th.’

‘I would still say it’s a bit disappointing to get beat heavily off poor opposition but some of those who played tonight would have been gutted since Saturday that they won’t be starting on Sunday.’

‘Totally nuts I know to even mention this but will we ever score from a corner again, we are hopeless at them might as well not bother and just give to the keeper or give the opposition a goal kick, no imagination nowt, hopeless.’

‘If we had a striker and a centre half it would help.’

‘Mowbray will have learned a lot from tonight’s game.’

‘Mogga showing the recruitment team that we are badly lacking upfront. The fact our only fit striker going into kick off is a young kid that’s barely played men’s football shines a light on it all again.’

‘Obviously better to play well and win but will wait until Sunday night before crying about how shi.. we are.’

