Steven MacLean very happy to land teenage Newcastle United midfielder on loan

Steven MacLean has high hopes for Jay Turner-Cooke.

Yesterday, Scottish media reported (see below) that St Johnstone were set to land the 19 year old Newcastle United midfielder.

No formal announcement from Newcastle United as yet, but the St Johnstone boss has been happy to talk about his new / imminent loan signing, speaking to media over the border.

Steven MacLean talking to The Courier:

“Jay has been involved with the Newcastle first team in pre-season.

“He was in the squad against Rangers and got some game-time against Villareal.

“He’s got a really good pedigree and Newcastle have high hopes for him.

“He showed a real eagerness to come here. He’s hungry to come to Scotland and do well.

“Jay was with Tranmere for the second half of last season and played a dozen games or so, so he has a bit of first team experience under his belt already.

“He is a box-to-box midfielder who can also play off the side as well, so he will add something to the squad.

“We’re happy to get him and hopefully he does well here.”

The Mag – 22 August 2023:

Newcastle United’s Jay Turner-Cooke is set to join St Johnstone on loan, as reported by media north of the border.

Both the Daily Record and The Courier saying that their information is that the move is imminent.

Jay Turner-Cooke has been training regularly with the Newcastle United first team, along with a number of other Under 21 players.

The 19 year featured in four of Newcastle’s seven pre-season first team friendlies, scoring the winner against Gateshead and then also featuring on the USA tour against Chelsea and Brighton, before getting a final sub appearance against Fiorentina.

Jay Turner-Cooke can play in a central midfield role, or as a winger.

Last week he scored twice for the Newcastle United Under 21s in a 5-3 win over Southampton.

The left-footed attacking midfielder went on loan to Tranmere Rovers for the second half of last season, where he made 12 League Two appearances.

No doubt we will see more young Newcastle United players heading out on loan in the days ahead.