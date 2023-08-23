Opinion

Steve Bruce economical with the truth as he makes these new Newcastle United claims

Some ‘interesting’ claims from Steve Bruce.

The out of work manager now talking about what happened, supposedly, when he was at Newcastle United.

Have a read and see what you think, my thoughts at the end.

Steve Bruce talking to William Hill – 23 August 2023:

Steve Bruce on Moises Caicedo:

“When I was at Newcastle we tried to sign Moises Caicedo for £4.5 million and I remember thinking what a good player he was.

“The chief scout at Newcastle, Steve Nixon, came and told me that I had to see him play and that he was sensational.

“He ended up choosing Brighton instead of Newcastle and that will go down as one that we missed out on because now he’s gone on to become the British record transfer fee for £115 million, but he is a top, top player.”

Steve Bruce on Joelinton:

“When I was in charge I picked Joelinton every week, but I knew from the moment he joined the club that he wasn’t a natural goalscorer.

“As soon as you put the number nine shirt on someone at Newcastle they’ve got a lot to live up to, but when he played in Germany he played on the left-hand side of a front three. I watched him play against Manchester City once and he played on the left.

“When I came into Newcastle, the deal for Joelinton had already been done.

“The big thing I had to consider was the fact that he had come in as a £40 million player, the biggest signing in years for Newcastle, and he had the number nine shirt, but he wasn’t a natural goalscorer.

“We played him predominantly on the left and I have to be honest in saying that I never thought of playing him in midfield but he’s excelled there. In midfield, the onus isn’t on him to score the goals and if you look at his records from when he was younger he is not a prolific goalscorer, but he’s a brilliant footballer and a great lad with a great attitude.”

Steve Bruce talking about top four:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Newcastle managed to finish in the top four again this season.

“They are going to have more competition for it this year because you would expect Liverpool and Chelsea to both be better than they were last year. I think they have bought really well again and they’ve had a good start to the season, so we’ll have to wait and see.

“St James’ Park has transformed from when I was there. You can see the sell-out crowds and the flags waving and all the rest of it; it’s a really difficult place for anybody to go and get a result.”

Hmmmm.

Steve Bruce repeatedly claimed during his time at Newcastle United that he had the final say on all signings, including Joelinton, now he changes his story and admits the deal had already been done.

Steve Bruce, back when Joelinton signed, declared that Newcastle United now had the ideal centre-forward, a natural goalscorer who would ensure that NUFC wouldn’t struggle for goals and would be perfect to lead the line.

In that first season, Steve Bruce played Joelinton in every single Premier League match, 32 starts and six sub appearances. Playing as a centre-forward, the new number nine scored two PL goals and got two PL assists.

Steve Bruce was relentless, playing Joelinton match after match despite it clearly not working. It was like seeing a kid trying to force a square peg into a round hole, it was almost as though…Steve Bruce didn’t have a clue.

Now Steve Bruce declaring / claiming, ‘When I was in charge I picked Joelinton every week, but I knew from the moment he joined the club that he wasn’t a natural goalscorer.’

Picking Joelinton every week?

In the 2020/21 season, Joelinton only started 23 of the 38 PL matches, named on the bench 14 times. Then the 2021/22 season was more of the same, Bruce’s eight games (before he got sacked) saw Joelinton start only five of them, amongst the subs the other three. So in Steve Bruce’s final 46 PL matches at Newcastle, the club’s record signing only started 28 of them.

Steve Bruce did not have a clue what to do with him.

With Moises Caicedo, who knows?

Although some people might cynically think that it is strange we are only hearing about how Steve Bruce had decided he wanted to buy him two years ago for £4.5m, when the midfielder has just moved for £115m!

One thing I can’t disagree with, is when Steve Bruce says, ‘St James’ Park has transformed from when I was there. You can see the sell-out crowds…’

Yes, truly a transformation, from the removal of Ashley and Bruce, as we as the binning of the horrendous tat shop adverts that blighted St James’ Park.

Between them, Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce ensured it was impossible to sell out St James’ Park, indeed, the one and only time when all the seats were sold during Bruce’s tenure, was his very final NUFC defeat / match, the stadium filled due to the departure of Ashley and the arrival of the new owners.