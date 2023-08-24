Transfer Market

St Johnstone official announcement – Signing of teenage Newcastle United midfielder on loan

St Johnstone have announced a loan signing from Newcastle United.

The official announcement on Thursday revealing that Jay Turner-Cooke has moved north of the border.

The promising 19 year old signing for St Johnstone on a season-long loan deal.

St Johnstone official announcement – 24 August 2023:

‘Saints are delighted to announce the signing of Jay Turner-Cooke from English Premiership side Newcastle United subject to clearance.

Turner-Cooke, 19, joins on a season-long loan and will be available for selection this weekend.

The midfielder began his career with Sunderland, before moving to Newcastle United in January 2021. He then moved on loan to Tranmere Rovers in January 2023, making 12 appearances.

SPEAKING TO SAINTSTV JAY SAID:

“I’m buzzing to get the deal done as quickly as it has been. It means I can settle in this week with the lads and prepare for a huge game on Saturday.

“St Johnstone is a big club playing in a big league, I feel like this is the perfect step for my career to progress.

“I am looking forward to working hard to ensure that happens.

“I have watched some Scottish football but not loads of it, so I will be learning along the way.

“I do know how hard a test matches against Celtic and Rangers are, we will be working hard this week to prepare for it.

“I came on for Newcastle against Chelsea in pre-season this summer in front of 70,000 fans, so I will be using that experience for Saturday’s trip to Celtic.

“I am here to get my head down, work hard and hopefully play as many games as possible. I know I will need to fight for my place but healthy competition can only make you a better player.

“I like to get on the ball and make things happen. I will be looking to get a lot of assists this year and also chip in with a few goals along the way.

“I prefer to play in a number 8 role or as a 10.

Jay will wear the number 27 shirt.’