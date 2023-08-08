Transfer Market

Southampton give official explanation of why they have sold Tino Livramento to Newcastle United

At 10.30am on Tuesday 8 August 2023, Newcastle United have finally announced that Tino Livramento has signed from Southampton.

This very long protracted deal has gone on for some considerable time.

Southampton explaining why they finally decided to sell to Newcastle United after a number of previous bids were turned down: ‘Although disappointed to lose Livramento, the club chose to accept Newcastle’s latest bid as it both represented fair value for a player of his ability while the fee will also support the wider rebuilding project within the squad this summer.’

Southampton official statement – Tino Livramento sold to Newcastle United:

‘Southampton Football Club can confirm Tino Livramento has completed a transfer to Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old right-back departs after two seasons at St Mary’s, in which he made 34 appearances, following a significant offer from the Magpies.

The move brings to an end Livramento’s memorable spell at Saints, following his signing from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

Despite having not played a senior match before he joined the club, the full-back – then 18 – was given his opportunity immediately, starting the opening match of the season at Everton and swiftly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young English prospects in the game.

A knee injury sustained at Brighton in April 2022 cruelly curtailed Livramento’s breakout season early and kept him sidelined for more than a year, but, after rehabilitating with the club’s medical staff, he made an emotional return to action at the very same ground in May, featuring in the final two matches of the season.

The club wishes Tino every success for the future and looks forward to seeing what he achieves.’

