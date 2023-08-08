Opinion

Southampton fans taking this Tino Livramento departure well I see – Some classic comments

Southampton fans have been reacting to news of the departure of Tino Livramento.

Southampton having confirmed on Tuesday morning the 20 year old’s departure.

Southampton fans seeing the exciting young defender moving to Newcastle United, swapping second tier for the Premier League.

I see the Southampton fans are taking this Tino Livramento transfer well…

Or should I say, some of them are, wishing the talented player all the best, saying the deal is good for all parties, that sort of thing.

However, some classic comments from others, who aren’t taking the news so well.

In these situations, I always especially love the ones who when they lose a player, then suddenly claim he was/is rubbish anyway, or at best mediocre.

Southampton fans reacting to their club’s announcement on Twitter, as well as those commenting via their Saints Web message board:

‘Thanks for almost a season playing and the season on the bench. Good luck playing the Eddie Howe cynical foul and complain football.’

‘Enjoy warming the bench Tino.’

‘James Bree better anyway.’

‘This is one transfer that grates on me, gets a major injury we help him through it and then jumps at the first chance, I get the money is good for him but he could of given us a least another year to show some loyalty to the club.’

‘Thanks for repaying the club’s faith like you said you would, enjoy a freezing cold bench.’

‘Good luck Tino. Stay fit and a lad with a massive future IMO.’

‘Spent more time injured than playing now bails out first chance when we’re in t he Championship. Cool.’

‘I’m gutted he’s left us saints, was our best player by a mile.’

”Would have been benched by KWP anyways.’

Good player, good money and good opportunity for him to play at a higher level. Shame the club he’s going to is owned by utter stains on humanity, but whatcanyado.’

“I’m gonna give all the support the club has given me back this season” cheers tino.’

‘The club accepted the bid, who can blame him going to a champions league club from a championship club. We got a good fee.’

‘Good luck Tino, shame we didn’t get to keep you for longer but we loved your time here however short due to your injury.’

‘You said you’d stay here.’

‘Newcastle kept a load of their players when they went down.’

‘I was wondering when it said Tino had passed his medical – how do they check for any acl weakness? Or do they just ask him to do certain exercises that would show up any issues with it?’

‘Thanks Tino,one season 27 million profit ..probably buy you back for 5 million in two years time …’

‘It is actually almost ludicrous that a championship team can lose a player like Tino and it not detrimentally impact the starting 11. But for me its always been the case that KWP is the better player.’

‘What a shame for us, a GREAT talent, and I hope he shines in the Champion’s League, but sad to see he wasn’t willing to stick with us through our tough times like we did his. Still, re-invest sensibly, and now lock JWP in the boot cupboard.’

‘Fantastic deal for the club.’

‘When he signed for such a tiny amount, I remember thinking this guy is going to make us so much money and he’s certainly lived up to that. There is a scenario where he never recovers from his acl injury so it’s actually brilliant that a club in our position can extract such good value.’

‘Great player, going up the very top if he avoids injury.’

‘If people are calling him a snake get your head checked. Hes joined a champions league club for more money, youd be a fool not take it. All the best Tino.’

‘Snake we stuck with him through his injury etc just to get better and go ruin his career like he’s gonna start over trippier.’

‘Good luck to Tino wherever his career takes him after that vile state club.’

Southampton official statement – Tino Livramento sold to Newcastle United:

‘Southampton Football Club can confirm Tino Livramento has completed a transfer to Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old right-back departs after two seasons at St Mary’s, in which he made 34 appearances, following a significant offer from the Magpies.

Although disappointed to lose Livramento, the club chose to accept Newcastle’s latest bid as it both represented fair value for a player of his ability while the fee will also support the wider rebuilding project within the squad this summer.

The move brings to an end Livramento’s memorable spell at Saints, following his signing from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

Despite having not played a senior match before he joined the club, the full-back – then 18 – was given his opportunity immediately, starting the opening match of the season at Everton and swiftly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young English prospects in the game.

A knee injury sustained at Brighton in April 2022 cruelly curtailed Livramento’s breakout season early and kept him sidelined for more than a year, but, after rehabilitating with the club’s medical staff, he made an emotional return to action at the very same ground in May, featuring in the final two matches of the season.

The club wishes Tino every success for the future and looks forward to seeing what he achieves.’

