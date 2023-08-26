Transfer Market

Southampton explain why they have signed Ryan Fraser

Southampton have agreed a deal for Ryan Fraser.

The Newcastle United winger joining the Saints on a season-long loan deal.

Ryan Fraser having a fallout with Eddie Howe mid-season during the 2022/23 campaign and sent to train with the Under 21s.

Russell Martin explains why Southampton have decided to sign Ryan Fraser:

“Having known him myself at Scotland I know that he is a very good player.

“He adds competition for places and a bit of experience with nearly 200 Premier League games and having got promoted out of this division before.

“He is someone I know well having played against him and also with him for Scotland.

“He will bring a lot on the pitch but also with his mentality.

“He wants to win, (he has) aggression in training.

“He is desperate to prove a point.

“He has had quite a while without football now and he comes here desperate to play games and to prove to people that there’s a lot of football left in him.

“He possesses a lot of talent.

“He plays a position where there has been a lot of noise in recent weeks.

“He adds (to our squad depth), but we also prepare ourselves in case we lose any players.

“I’m really fortunate that I know him.

“If I thought his character was questionable at any point, then he just wouldn’t be here.

“I have said before that no matter how much talent you possess, it is all about your character and how you’re adding to the group.

“He will be totally fine fitting in with this group.

“He has an edge because he wants to win, I think it’s something that we really need in this group.

“He is a good lad, I spoke to Eddie Howe at length about him, and despite what has gone on there (Newcastle United) and at Bournemouth, Eddie spoke really highly about him.

“He is someone we identified early on as a very good player.

“He has had interest from most teams in this division to be honest, especially from clubs that want to be up and fighting for promotion.

“I only see it as a good signing.

“We have some really talented young wingers and he comes with some experience and age which I think will help us.”

Newcastle United official announcement – 25 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal.

The 29-year-old has linked up with Russell Martin’s men on a temporary basis and will spend the entire 2023/24 campaign with the Championship side.

Scotland international Fraser joined the Magpies after leaving Bournemouth in September 2020 and has made 59 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals.

Last term, he made eight appearances for Newcastle, but hasn’t featured for United since October 2022.

The Saints currently sit fifth in the second tier and are unbeaten in their three league outings so far. Fraser could make his debut for Martin’s side when they host Queens Park Rangers at St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.’