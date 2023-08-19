News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Manchester City match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game at Manchester City.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Manchester City v Newcastle United game.

“Newcastle possess the defensive structure and ability to seriously frustrate the champions – more so than the market expects.

“There’s enough in the prices to get me interested in this game going down a scrappy, low-scoring avenue with the under 2.5 goals line at 11/10 with Sky Bet standing out.

“In six games away from home in the Premier League last season against the top six, Newcastle conceded just five goals and kept clean sheets at Arsenal, Manchester United and Brighton – all of those games ended 0-0. On average those games saw a total of just 1.3 goals per game.

“If Newcastle are to play the frustration game on City then goalkeeper Nick Pope could be a shout for a yellow card too at 17/2 with Sky Bet.

“There has been a notable clampdown on timewasting with referees going straight to cards rather than issuing warnings. It’s going to lead to spikes in away goalkeepers being carded.

“Score prediction: Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 1”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Manchester City.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to get a draw and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

As Lewis Jones says, Eddie Howe’s team capable of doing well in defence, even against the champions. Last season in this fixture at the Etihad, Newcastle restricted Man City to only three efforts on target, the only problem being that the home side scored with two of the three.

That was a day where all the margins / luck went in Man City’s favour, as Newcastle created some great chances of their own, only for the fates to conspire AND Joelinton to totally miss his kick when unmarked in front of goal. One of at least a handful of good or better chances that NUFC had that day.

The Sky Sports man mentions a likely possible booking for Nick Pope in this game. I think on the basis of our Villa match last weekend, it looks like players all over the pitch will be more susceptible to yellow cards this season, there were eight in total at St James’ Park, four for Villa and the same for Newcastle.

A game tonight I think where all results are possible.

Here’s hoping the margins and luck fall in Newcastle’s favour this time.

