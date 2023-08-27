Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Liverpool.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Liverpool game.

“This has the ingredients for game of the season.

“It could get a bit wild out there.

“When a barnstormer of a game is expected my eyes are always drawn to the total shots on target market rather than the goal-line as you can sometimes take advantage of a disparity in the market.

“It’s a fun bet to follow, too, as you have a pure interest in both teams attacking.

“When there is a high goal expectancy, shots on target numbers should mirror that but there looks an edge in the pricing here with 11 or more match shots on target priced up at odds-against at 6/5 with Sky Bet.

“When Liverpool are not quite functioning their shots on target numbers always spike above market expectation due to how exposed their defence and goalkeeper is from the lack of balance in midfield.

“Newcastle should be capable of posting their market expectation of around six on target while Liverpool’s attack has looked deadly in periods of their first two matches.

“There were 15 match shots on target in Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth – this one should go down the same path.

“Scoreline prediction: Newcastle 3 Liverpool 3”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Game of the season?

Getting a bit wild out there?

Barnstormer of a game?

All of these things are very possible.

This is what you get when you have two teams set up to attack, with so much quality on show on both sides.

The Sky Sports expert forecasts chances and goals today and I wouldn’t disagree.

Just a case of whether Newcastle United can take theirs… whilst keeping it as secure as possible at the back.

Eddie Howe’s team started well and took the game to Liverpool at St James’ Park in February, only for two counter-attacks to punish them.

Ironically, in the two away games at Anfield under Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have started well AND got the first goal both times, only for a combination of factors, including really poor match officials, to help Liverpool end up winning both.

I feel that today is ripe for things to change.

Eddie Howe will once again send his team out to attack from the first whistle and if his players can indeed get the first goal, I think they will then kick on and get a valuable three points.