News

Sky Sports AI team to start season includes Newcastle United star

Sky Sports have put together the ideal Premier League eleven to kick off the season with.

The broadcaster selecting the best side by using AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The Sky Sports team includes one Newcastle United star.

Sky Sports explanation:

‘The landscape in FPL has changed with an increased focus on using artificial intelligence to help make the biggest selection decisions.

In this piece we’ve used Fantasy Football Hub’s powerful AI Points Predictions to generate the best FPL team for Gameweek 1.

Considering players predicted points over the opening five gameweeks.’

These are the eleven Premier League players that the Sky Sports AI model has picked out…

Ederson (£5.5m) – 22.5 Predicted Points

Gabriel (£5.0m) – 20.2 Predicted Points

John Stones (£5.5m) – 22.5 Predicted Points

Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) – 19.5 Predicted Points

Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) – 30.1 Predicted Points

Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) – 29.1 Predicted Points

Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) – 26.8 Predicted Points

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) – 24.5 Predicted Points

Erling Haaland (£14.0m) – 41.8 Predicted Points

Callum Wilson (£8.0m) – 25.9 Predicted Points

Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) – 25.1 Predicted Points

Basically we are talking about form here, especially what happened towards the end of last season.

No wonder Callum Wilson is included!

This is the Sky Sports write up on the Newcastle United number nine’s inclusion…

‘Wilson backers will be hoping he starts this season how he ended the last, with 13 goal involvements in the final 10 gameweeks of the season to finish as the highest-scoring forward in that period.

He’s on penalties for the Magpies, converting from the spot on three occasions in 2022/23.’

