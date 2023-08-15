News

Sir Alex Ferguson with unbelievable comments after Newcastle United hammer Aston Villa – Astonishing

Sir Alex Ferguson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former Man U boss speaking to NBC.

The 81 year old asked the question as to whether any Premier League team had especially impressed him this opening weekend.

Sir Alex Ferguson giving this quite, unbelievable, astonishing reply…

“To be honest, I watched Aston Villa and Newcastle…

“…and I can’t believe the scoreline.

“Honestly, Aston Villa played fantastic football.

“They just lost bad goals.

“Newcastle are going to be very difficult to beat, in their own ground in particular.

“The manager (Eddie Howe) has done a great job there.

“But it is a surprising game football.

“You can play teams off the pitch but don’t score.

“That is what happened to Aston Villa.”

Well, what do you say to that???

This is like listening to the most deranged Aston Villa fan (Newcastle United have them as well!) who refuses to see any kind of reality. A fan who always thinks their team has played well and if not winning, will look to claim anything at all to try and back up their distorted view.

Newcastle United played some great football and scored excellent goals. The third one was shocking defending by Konsa BUT only became such a big stand out because Isak was so clever and determined, stealing the ball away and then produced that sublime finish.

Sir Alex Ferguson claiming Aston Villa played Newcastle United off the pitch and played fantastic football, only losing due to conceding bad goals???

I haven’t heard anything so embarrassing as 26 years ago when Newcastle United scored five goals at St James’ Park in October 1997, Steve Bruce was the sole special guest in the studio because he was supposed to be perfectly suited, having been a lifelong Newcastle United fan and had also played for Man U for many years, but now at Birmingham as he reached the end of hi8s playing career. Mr ‘foot in both camps’ Bruce, instead of simply applauding how magnificent Keegan’s NUFC had been in their 5-0 demolition job, instead he was almost in tears as he desperately claimed how unlucky Sir Alex Ferguson and his Man U team had been.

As for Sir Alex Ferguson in the here and now, Aston Villa did have little bits of play where they played good football and they had a few other chances, including Cash missing a sitter However.. Newcastle scored five great goals AND had numerous other clear chances, including Wilson and Isak missing absolute sitters to add more goals to their tallies on the day.

I know some of you don’t like the expected goals stats BUT when used along with the evidence of your own eyes, they are a valuable guide.

Newcastle had an expected goals stat of 4.32 compared to 1.49 for Aston Villa, a difference of 2.83. This was easily the biggest difference of any two teams at the weekend, higher than Brighton despite beating Luton 4-1, far higher than Man City who won 3-0 at Burnley.

Sir Alex Ferguson may be correct in the scoreline not totally reflecting the action on the pitch.

Instead of 5-1, maybe 8-2 or 9-2 might have been a better reflection!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

