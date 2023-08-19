News

Sir Alex Ferguson and Co. reward Eddie Howe and Newcastle United

A panel that includes Sir Alex Ferguson, have awarded Eddie Howe the LMA (League Managers Association) performance of the week.

The award comes after Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe watching on as arguably Villa lucky to get away with ‘only’ conceding the five.

An easy decision then for Sir Alex Ferguson and friends…

LMA Official Announcement – 18 August 2023:

‘The League Managers Association’s panel, comprising LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Rachel Yankey, Les Ferdinand, Clare Tomlinson, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry has determined that the Utilita Performance of the Week Award should go to Newcastle United for their performance against Aston Villa on Saturday the 12thof August

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe, will receive the Utilita Performance of the Week trophy.

Match Report

A brace from Alexander Isak and goals from Callum Wilson and debutants Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle United an emphatic opening day victory over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park.

There was a spectacular flame display before kick-off, courtesy of the club’s front-of-shirt partner Sela, and from the very beginning there were fireworks on the pitch too.’

Amusingly though, on Monday, Sir Alex Ferguson expressed some interesting views of his own…

Sir Alex Ferguson giving this quite, unbelievable, astonishing reply to NBC, when the 81 year old was asked the question as to whether any Premier League team had especially impressed him on the opening weekend – 14 August 2023.

“To be honest, I watched Aston Villa and Newcastle…

“…and I can’t believe the scoreline.

“Honestly, Aston Villa played fantastic football.

“They just lost bad goals.

“Newcastle are going to be very difficult to beat, in their own ground in particular.

“The manager (Eddie Howe) has done a great job there.

“But it is a surprising game football.

“You can play teams off the pitch but don’t score.

“That is what happened to Aston Villa.”

Maybe Sir Alex Ferguson actually went for Aston Villa as the best performance of the opening Premier League weekend and was simply outvoted!

