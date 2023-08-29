News

Simon Jordan with some interesting observations on Newcastle United following Sunday’s defeat

Simon Jordan has been talking about Newcastle United.

This follows Sunday’s match at St James’ Park where two late goals by 10 man Liverpool overturned the Newcastle lead.

Simon Jordan explaining how he sees the situation currently at Newcastle United.

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport:

“Newcastle United have played the champions and one of the top sides in the country, albeit, Liverpool are going through a rebuild.

“I thought it said a bit more about Newcastle than it did about Liverpool.

“I was listening to the commentators talking about potentially Newcastle dropping two points (as the match reached the later stages) and I thought to myself with 10 minutes to go, you’re going to get beat here.

“The way this game is going, it isn’t just going to be a point that Liverpool are going to get here…

“A distinct possibility that Liverpool are going to score another goal.

“So I wasn’t surprised watching it but I also think, there’s a cultural thing inside football clubs when you are winning.

“Clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool have been used to winning and know what winning looks like, not so much last year (for Liverpool), but in recent times they have been built on a fabric of understanding what it takes to win in certain situations.

“Newcastle are acquiring that mindset but there’s not this deep set inherent belief that they are going to be one of the top sides and win things.

“There’s a desire and an ambition, a momentum behind them, but it isn’t quite there yet.

“I wasn’t surprised Liverpool overcame it.

“They were lucky to not be down to nine, because with due respect, whether he was fouled himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold was booked and he should have been booked again.

“All this pontificating about Virgil van Dijk, that was also a red card as well. They are quite lucky there but they have got good players.”

I agree with a lot of what Simon Jordan says up to a point.

Two games is far too small a sample to make conclusions from, especially when one of the fixtures is the toughest one in football, away from home against the best team in the world.

When you extend the sample to three matches, you then get Newcastle smashing Villa 5-1 despite arguably NUFC not quite being at their best.

Indeed, if you take the six Newcastle home matches prior to that Villa game, what do you find?

In that pressure filled top four run-in last season, Newcastle United totally dominated Man U and won 2-0, smashed Spurs 6-1, battered Brighton 4-1 and came from 1-0 down at half-time to beat Southampton 3-1. No signs of lack of killer instinct there.

However, this is where football is so difficult to analyse statistically, unlike other sports the best team doesn’t always win. Indeed, you can absolutely dominate all match and still not win.

Look at that 0-0 against Leicester that eventually got us over the line in terms of top four, Newcastle did everything but score. Whilst the other home match late last season was the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, where Murphy hit the post very early on and then NUFC thinking they had got a penalty, only for the Gunners to get up the other end and score a goal where everything went wrong for Newcastle and all right for Arsenal, as the shot from distance went through a defender’s legs giving Pope no chance.

The last home match nobody was saying Newcastle lacked killer instinct, quite the opposite. Against Liverpool, if that Almiron shot had gone in off the post, or Nunez’ strike had rebounded off the post rather than just inside it, then I doubt very much Simon Jordan would be claiming now that he thought at the time 10 man Liverpool were going to come back and win.

This happens all the time, with pundits, journalists, ‘experts’, after a match claiming with the benefit of hindsight that they could see what was coming.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

