Opinion

Should NUFC members be stopped from ever buying Newcastle United away tickets?

I have been reading lots of reports regarding Newcastle United fans wanting tickets for both home and away games.

Now I am not a season ticket holder, I am a Newcastle United member.

Should this stop me from ever buying any Newcastle United away tickets?

I had to become a member just to be able to have a go at getting a home game ticket through the ballot system.

While I got a ticket for the Villa game, I lost out on the Liverpool game, which on the face of it seems fair.

Until you see there were 374 match tickets available for re-sale on a ticket selling website, including a few for the away end. Prices were starting from £174.

Now the system for getting Newcastle United away tickets by means of loyalty points.

Why is it accepted as ok for only season ticket holders to be able to gain points, so they can attend away games?

I think everyone who is willing to buy tickets to watch the football team play, should be able to get a point for every game attended, home and away.

At the moment, it feels like the away game carry on is nothing more than a closed shop, it’s like getting a stadium ban!!

Is the fact that the club are ok with the current system in place, ok?

I know the new Newcastle United owners did not implement the loyalty system but for me it need addressing.

I am not saying the fans at the moment should lose out on any points they have gained, but as a club we are definitely not united when it comes to getting Newcastle United away tickets from time to time.

To finish off, I know you can’t please everyone all of the time, but the current system seems only to benefit some of the club’s supporters.