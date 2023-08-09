Opinion

Sheffield United putting Newcastle United to shame

I hate to say it but Sheffield United putting Newcastle United to shame.

The official Blades announcement below, came up on my news feed.

Newcastle United set to play away at Sheffield United on 24 September 2023.

The Sheffield United announcement today, was to let their fans know when they can buy tickets for that game against NUFC.

The Blades making this announcement 46 days before the match and as you can see below, tickets will go on sale to Sheffield United members from Monday, fully 41 days before the game.

I’m sorry if I sound like a broken record but what on earth is happening at St James’ Park???

For those who think all criticism should be banned, it is possible you know to think that overall the Newcastle United owners are doing a great job, BUT at the same time question what the bloody hell is going on with the ticketing?

Newcastle fans only got to know whether or not they had tickets for Villa eight days before the game.

Whilst for Liverpool at home in 18 days time there still isn’t even any announcement as to when the ballot will open for members and then a date when we will all find out as to who has and hasn’t got tickets.

The Newcastle United owners need to get this sorted, as there appears no valid reason as to why they are leaving it so late for fans to buy tickets for home matches.

If there is a valid reason then at the very least they should communicate it to supporters.

Sheffield United official announcement – 9 August 2023:

Newcastle United home ticket details

TICKET PRICES

This match is a Category A* fixture.

Tickets are available to home supporters only.

Supporters purchasing tickets will be allocated 50 loyalty points.

Tickets are priced from:

£41 Adults

£34 Seniors

£28 Young Adults / Students

£20 Juniors

£18 Junior Blade Members

ELIGIBILITY

Tickets are on sale on the following dates:

Monday 14th August, 9am

2023/24 Blades Membership Card Holders

with 10,000 Loyalty Points or above.

One ticket per customer number.

Thursday 17th August, 9am

2023/24 Blades Membership Card Holders

with 5,000 Loyalty Points or above.

One ticket per customer number.

Friday 18th August, 9am

2023/24 Blades Membership Card Holders

with 2,500 Loyalty Points or above.

One ticket per customer number.

Monday 21st August, 9am

2023/24 Blades Membership Card Holders

with 500 Loyalty Points or above.

One ticket per customer number.

Tuesday 22nd August, 9am

2023/24 Blades Membership Card Holders

with 150 Loyalty Points or above.

One ticket per customer number.

Wednesday 23rd August, 9am

General Sale

with 110 Loyalty Points or above.

Please note: Sheffield United supporters who wish to bring friends and family without a previous purchasing history are advised to set up an account online for the new person attending and then contact the ticket office 0114 253 7200 (Option 1) to have the account activated.

All sales are subject to availability. Only one ticket per customer number is permitted.

If you would like to purchase tickets for family and friends online, you can do this by adding them to your ‘family and friends’ in the ‘Manage my relationships’ section, to add existing you will need the customers surname, postcode and customer number alternatively you can register a new customer.

