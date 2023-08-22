Transfer Market

Serie A club want Ryan Fraser if Newcastle United pay half his wages – Gianluca Di Marzio

When it comes to current players with no futures at Newcastle United, then Ryan Fraser would be top of that list.

The winger played 311 minutes of Premier League football in the 2022/23 season, three starts and five sub appearances.

However, in the final seven months of last season, Ryan Fraser totally frozen out, as a rare public example of Eddie Howe’s anger shown, when for whatever reason(s), he sent the player to train with the kids.

NUFC were always going to have to take a hit with Ryan Fraser and now news from Italy that Empoli could be set to sign the winger.

Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that his information is that the Serie A club will take Ryan Fraser on loan BUT only if Newcastle United will pay half his wages.

He still has two years left on the ridiculously long contract Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce handed him three years ago.

So fingers crossed that Ryan Fraser will soon be experiencing Italian football.