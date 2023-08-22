Transfer Market

Scottish media reporting Newcastle United teenager heading on loan to St Johnstone

Newcastle United’s Jay Turner-Cooke is set to join St Johnstone on loan, as reported by media north of the border.

Both the Daily Record and The Courier saying that their information is that the move is imminent.

Jay Turner-Cooke has been training regularly with the Newcastle United first team, along with a number of other Under 21 players.

The 19 year featured in four of Newcastle’s seven pre-season first team friendlies, scoring the winner against Gateshead and then also featuring on the USA tour against Chelsea and Brighton, before getting a final sub appearance against Fiorentina.

Jay Turner-Cooke can play in a central midfield role, or as a winger.

Last week he scored twice for the Newcastle United Under 21s in a 5-3 win over Southampton.

The left-footed attacking midfielder went on loan to Tranmere Rovers for the second half of last season, where he made 12 League Two appearances.

No doubt we will see more young Newcastle United players heading out on loan in the days ahead.