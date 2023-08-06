News

Saudi Arabia PIF with SRJ Sports Investments announcement – Implications for Newcastle United?

The Saudi Arabia PIF is making ever greater strides in sport and especially football.

It is relentless, as well as the controlling stake in Newcastle United and becoming the biggest player in the Golf world, Saudi Arabia PIF also used as the tool by which the Saudis hope to soon make their domestic football league into one of the world’s ten biggest / most powerful. Though every chance that this latest stated target could be rapidly overtaken, judging by what is happening this summer.

Saudi Arabia PIF now having a controlling 75% interest in four of the Saudi Pro League’s top clubs, as well as supporting the other clubs and league in general, with their growth and competitiveness.

Now on Sunday (6 August 2023), there has been this: ‘Saudi Arabia PIF today announced the establishment of SRJ Sports Investments, a sports investment company that aims to accelerate the growth of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and MENA region.’

In case you didn’t know already, MENA stands for Middle East and North Africa.

However, reading the announcement below, I find it difficult to see how Newcastle United doesn’t also play a key role in the overall Saudi Arabia PIF strategy, both domestically and global.

Whilst the lazy pundits, journalists and football fans continue to talk about Sportswashing, the reality instead is that the Saudis via the Saudi Arabia PIF are all about getting influence, power, prestige and eventually… hard cash, via these domestic and global investments.

The idea that this massive investment and global expansion in spending on sport is simply to try and ‘sportswash’ the west / the world into thinking better of Saudi Arabia, getting people to forget / ignore human rights issues by becoming major players in football and other sports, is simply laughable.

The Saudis aren’t bothered what the rest of us think, they are not desperate for our approval.

Instead they are driven by a desire to be successful, both on the pitch AND in making massive returns on their investments, as well as the power and influence they are gathering by the day.

If you doubt how successful their investment strategy can be, just look at Newcastle United, the Saudi Arabia PIF getting an 80% stake in NUFC for £244m and even if you take into account further cash invested in the club, I reckon the Saudi Arabia PIF stake in Newcastle United is easily worth £1billion or more now.

Saudi Arabia PIF announcement – 6 August 2023:

‘Saudi Arabia PIF today announced the establishment of SRJ Sports Investments, a sports investment company that aims to accelerate the growth of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and MENA region.

SRJ Sports Investments will focus on assets with high growth potential in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region

The new company will bolster opportunities in the Saudi sports sector through investments in rights holders, fan engagement, and IP acquisition and creation

06 August 2023: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) today announced the establishment of SRJ Sports Investments, a sports investment company that aims to accelerate the growth of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and MENA.

SRJ Sports Investments will invest in acquiring and creating new sports events IP, commercial rights of popular and prominent sports competitions and hosting major global events in Saudi Arabia. These investments are expected to deliver financial returns and localize partnerships domestically and in the MENA region.

The new company will target businesses specialized in offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry, bolstering Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment destinations.

Raid Ismail, Head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF said, “We are thrilled to announce the establishment of SRJ Sports Investments Company to accelerate the growth of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, by creating and investing in international sports IP, enhancing the fan experience through hosting major global events and investing in transformative technologies. The company will complement other PIF investments in the sports sector, all of which are contributing to a more vibrant society, in line with PIF’s strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.”

As a long-term investor, the entertainment, leisure, and sports sector is one of PIF’s 13 priority sectors for investment.’

