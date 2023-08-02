Transfer Market

Sandro Tonali now expected to be followed from AC Milan to Newcastle United by Cathal Heffernan

News on Wednesday morning that Cathal Heffernan is set to join Newcastle United.

The young defender set to follow in the footsteps of Sandro Tonali, in swapping AC Milan for NUFC.

Cathal Heffernan had been expected to join Serie A rival Verona but now St James’ Park looks likely to be his next club.

The 18 year old having travelled over to Newcastle at the end of last month and impressing during his trial period.

The Irish Examiner report this morning that ‘Barring a hitch in the next 48 hours, the 19-year-old will finalise his move to St James Park, joining up with Galway native Alex Murphy in the club’s U23 side. The Magpies are also in advanced negotiations to sign another Milan-based tyro, Kevin Zefi of Inter Milan.’

Cathal Heffernan has spent 18 months at AC Milan after joining from Cork City back in February 2022 and Newcastle United set to land him for a relatively small outlay, either in terms of development compensation or small transfer fee with potential future add-ons and / or sell on clauses.

Whilst the aim is to keep on adding quality first team signings at the top end in Eddie Howe’s senior squad, there is also a relentless quest to bring in young talent with potential, as Sporting Director Dan Ashworth heads up the massive upgrade throughout the various age groups as well as first team.

