Transfer Market

Sandro Tonali followed from AC Milan to Newcastle United by Cathal Heffernan – Medical today

News on Tuesday afternoon that Cathal Heffernan is set to join Newcastle United, with a medical planned for later today.

The young defender set to follow in the footsteps of Sandro Tonali, in swapping AC Milan for NUFC.

The Irish Independent reporting that their information is that Cathal Heffernan is travelling over from Dublin today to take the medical and sign on with Newcastle United. Cathal Heffernan had been expected to join Serie A rival Verona but now St James’ Park looks set to be his next destination.

The 18 year old travelled over to Newcastle at the end of July and impressed during his trial period.

Cathal Heffernan has spent 18 months at AC Milan after joining from Cork City back in February 2022 and Newcastle United set to land him for a relatively small outlay, either in terms of development compensation or small transfer fee with potential future add-ons and / or sell on clauses.

Whilst the aim is to keep on adding quality first team signings at the top end in Eddie Howe’s senior squad, there is also a relentless quest to bring in young talent with potential, as Sporting Director Dan Ashworth heads up the massive upgrade throughout the various age groups as well as first team.

