Sam Allardyce warns (hopes?) Newcastle United fans could turn on Eddie Howe

Sam Allardyce has been talking about Newcastle United ahead of the new season.

The unemployed manager doing media work after taking Leeds United down, as they picked up only one point (the very lucky draw against… NUFC) from the four games he was in charge.

Sam Allardyce now talking especially about Eddie Howe.

Allardyce saying that the NUFC Head Coach should be demanding more backing from the Newcastle United owners in the transfer window.

Sam Allardyce claiming the Newcastle United fans will turn on Eddie Howe if thing go wrong this season.

I think that with some £140m+ committed this summer on Livramento, Tonali, Barnes and Minteh, nobody could claim that decent money hasn’t been spent. Whilst Eddie Howe himself has said that in reality £40m Anthony Gordon is also a summer signing, as cash from this window’s budget was used to buy him when Everton needed to sell in January.

As for Newcastle United fans turning on Eddie Howe…

Well, every manager never knows what is around the corner BUT it would take a serious fall away this coming season for NUFC supporters to turn on the man who has done such a brilliant job so far.

Sam Allardyce speaking to the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast about Eddie Howe and his position at Newcastle United:

“I think Eddie Howe is getting there with the right support with Newcastle.

“I think he has got a massive season ahead of him.

“If I were Eddie, I would be pushing for at least four players this season and saying to the board ‘if you really want to get there, show me your ambition now’.

“Because if they don’t and they fail, the Newcastle United fans will turn, and they will turn on him (Eddie Howe).

“When other clubs like Tottenham didn’t do it with Pochettino, who got the bullet?

“They never went out and signed four players when they got to the Champions League final, they should have won the league a couple of times.

“Jose Mourinho at Chelsea had already won the league and he went ‘I want another four players’ and they went ‘well, you’ve got enough’.

“You don’t have enough, you have to keep improving all the time, otherwise somebody comes and takes over.”

