Transfer Market

Ryan Fraser set for move to Championship club – Eddie Howe update

Ryan Fraser is set to join Southampton.

Eddie Howe revealing on Friday morning that the winger is in talks to join the Saints.

Ryan Fraser set to go on a season-long loan to the Championship club.

When it comes to current players with no futures at Newcastle United, then Ryan Fraser would be top of that list.

The winger played 311 minutes of Premier League football in the 2022/23 season, three starts and five sub appearances.

However, in the final seven months of last season, Ryan Fraser totally frozen out, as a rare public example of Eddie Howe’s anger shown, when for whatever reason(s), he sent the player to train with the kids.

NUFC were always going to have to take a hit with Ryan Fraser and no doubt will be paying a significant proportion of the winger’s wages, if this move goes through.

He still has two years left on the ridiculously long contract Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce handed him three years ago.

So fingers crossed that Ryan Fraser will soon be experiencing Championship football.