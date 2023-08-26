Transfer Market

Ryan Fraser is ‘just so happy’ to leave Newcastle United and move to Southampton

After having a fallout with Eddie Howe during last season, Ryan Fraser found himself sent to train with the Under 21s.

Now he has moved back to the south coast, though to Southampton and not old club Bournemouth.

Ryan Fraser saying he is ‘just so happy’ to have made the move.

Southampton official announcement – 25 August 2023:

‘Southampton Football Club has completed the loan signing of Scotland international Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United, it is delighted to announce.

The 29-year-old midfielder moves to St Mary’s for the remainder of the season, becoming the fifth signing of the summer for Russell Martin’s Men’s First Team squad.

Capped 26 times for his country, Fraser, who primarily plays as a winger, brings significant experience with him, having made 311 senior appearances at club level across spells with Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Ipswich and Newcastle.

Director of Football Jason Wilcox said: “We’re really delighted to bring Ryan in. He’s a proven Premier League player and we are really excited he has decided to join us.

“He has great pace, but also plays with intelligence so he will fit into our system very well. He also knows what it takes to win promotion from the Championship and is a great addition to our squad.”

Ryan Fraser said: “It feels really good. The minute Russ phoned me, it was something I really wanted to happen. I just can’t wait to get started now and help the team out in any way I can.

“The club doesn’t deserve to be down here. We need to get back up as soon as possible this season, and all the lads will be doing everything we can to get us there. I’m just so happy to be here.”