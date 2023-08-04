Transfer Market

Ruben Neves loan deal to Newcastle United would be a massive problem for Premier League – Crafton

Ruben Neves and Allan Saint-Maximin are just two of the many players who have moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Premier League proving a popular hunting ground for the newly ambition-fuelled set-up, those two players standing out due to the fact that they are a lot younger (both 26) than the typical 30+ ageing stars who have been tempted by the cash.

The Allan Saint-Maximin signing has seen hysterical reaction from some journalists, rival fans and even rival clubs, who have complained to the Premier League.

Their claim is that with the Saudi Arabia PIF majority owning both Newcastle United and Al-Ahli, this ASM move is allegedly a way for the NUFC owners to bend / break the FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules by using the transfer to get a far higher transfer fee into Newcastle United, than is the true market value.

Only one problem with that outrage.

Allan Saint-Maximin has gone to Al-Ahli for no more than £30m, which the media universally agree is the case, a fee which is arguably even on the cheaper side than might have been expected. Certainly not a case of massively over ASM’s true market value.

Adam Crafton of The Athletic has been one of those, in the opinion of many Newcastle fans, to go way over the top and beyond, in terms of criticising Newcastle United and the club’s supporters since the 7 October 2021 takeover.

Even he thinks thinks it is laughable for anybody to claim there is anything out of order when it comes to the transfer fee Newcastle United are receiving for ASM. As he points out, compared to other Saudi club spending this summer, there certainly is nothing that could be claimed to be over the top about the Saint-Maximin fee, with Fabinho banking Liverpool a reported £40m, amongst others.

However, Crafton says it will be a completely different story, if say Ruben Neves ends up at St James’ Park on a loan deal. His new club Al-Hilal are another of the four clubs to now be majority owned by the Saudi Arabia PIF, along with Al-Ahli.

The journalist from The Athletic saying that rival Premier League clubs would be less than happy BUT unable to do anything, in his opinion, as rules / regulations currently stand.

Adam Crafton of The Athletic, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily’s The Saudi Story podcast:

“I think the whole fuss around that Saint-Maximin deal is really a bit of a storm in a teacup.

“I think the deal in the end was around €30m (approx £25.8m).

“It is probably a bit high given he had a year left on his contract, but relative to what the Saudis have spent on Fabinho from Liverpool or Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, it doesn’t seem in any way outside of the market that the Saudis have created.

“I think one of the looming issues is if in January Bruno Guimaraes has an injury and all of a sudden Ruben Neves rocks up to Newcastle on loan for six months – I think that is the sort of thing the Premier League would struggle with.

“From a regulatory point of view, I don’t think there’s regulations there to stop that.

“I also think other clubs in the league would kick up a big fuss about that.”

