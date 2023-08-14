News

Roy Keane considers the chances of Newcastle United and other Premier League top end contenders

Roy Keane has been analysing the chances of those clubs who could potentially bother the top end of the Premier League in this 2023/24 campaign.

The former Man U player struggles to see past Man City when it comes to finishing as champions.

Roy Keane says he ‘can’t see anyone competing with Man City’ unless there is something serious, such as a loss of hunger and/or a really bad injury list.

Looking at his former clubs, Roy Keane claims Man U will definitely be top four and also thinks Aston Villa (where he was assistant manager) will ‘respond well’ to their hammering at St James’ Park.

The player turned pundit also sees plenty of other contenders when it comes to challenging for top four, including Liverpool and Chelsea who played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

As for Newcastle who sit at the very top of the Premier League after the opening weekend matches so far, Roy Keane declares ‘Newcastle United are definitely in the mix for top four. They’ve got stronger. Their recruitment has been excellent.’

Roy Keane adding that ‘Eddie Howe has proved to be an absolutely brilliant manager.’

Certainly there won’t be any disagreement from me on that last point, the NUFC boss having done an incredible job these past 21 months AND showing every sign on Saturday that the upward trajectory shows no signs of stopping, with Villa absolutely battered.

Roy Keane talking to Sky Sports:

“I have said before, unless Man City really drop off and get really bad injuries, or lose that hunger…

“I can’t see anyone competing with Man City.

“I think (Man) United will be top four.

“You look at Arsenal, they have improved.

“Look at Newcastle United.

“Villa will respond well (to the hammering at St James’ Park).

“Liverpool, Chelsea… there is a lot of competition.

“But for a lot of those teams it’s about being top four and that’s the same for (Man) United.

“Newcastle United are definitely in the mix for top four.

“They’ve got stronger.

“Their recruitment has been excellent.

“They have got different challenges this year with the Champions League.

“But the feelgood factor is there at Newcastle.

“The manager (Eddie Howe) has proved to be an absolutely brilliant manager.”

