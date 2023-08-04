News

Rio Ferdinand surprises Newcastle United fans with latest comments

Rio Ferdinand embarrassed himself time after time.

The former Man Utd player repeatedly winding up Newcastle United fans with ridiculous comments, as he backed Mike Ashley, the NUFC supporters so unhappy with a decade and a half of a club owner who was only interested in the benefits he could suck from the club for his personal finances.

The fact that Rio Ferdinand was a business associate of Mike Ashley and his (Ferdinand’s) clothing range only available from Ashley’s retail empire, of course having absolutely nothing to do with his views on the NUFC owner and fans…

Rio Ferdinand even went so far as to make the ludicrous claim that if Newcastle United fans weren’t happy with the way he ran the club, then the logical thing was that they (NUFC supporters) should buy the club. If they weren’t prepared to do that, then Ferdinand believed Newcastle fans should shut up and stop moaning.

Amusingly, this was very quickly turned back on Rio Ferdinand, when he repeatedly called out the Glazers about their running of Manchester United. Newcastle United fans en masse using social media to taunt Ferdinand, saying that if he wasn’t happy, then he and other Man U fans should shut up, or buy the club themselves…

This coming season, Rio Ferdinand and the Newcastle United fanbase are going to see plenty of each other, as TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) will be covering all of NUFC’s Champions League matches, as well as certain Premier League games.

In advance of that, Rio Ferdinand surprising many Newcastle fans with his latest comments…

Rio Ferdinand talking to Laura Woods on TNT Sports:

Laura Woods:

“This year in the Champion League, the four (English) teams that are in it are Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and your guys, Manchester United.

“For me, Man City are treble winners etc, but then you have got these three fanbases that I think in football are huge.”

Rio Ferdinand:

“When people say to me what is the best stadium you have been to for fans?’ Newcastle will be in my top four or five, easy.

“I remember when we were beating them 6-2 or 6-1, I think it was, and their fans were there, full house, no one leaving, screaming.

“They love their club.

“They are a great fanbase.

“They have waited a long time for this (Champions League football) as well.

“So they are sitting there like, every single second counts for them, which is going to be great for us.”

Laura Woods:

“My dad is a Geordie, but my whole family, the London side, they are all Arsenal.

“It has never been my number one team but it has been a team that I have a lot of affection for.”

