Rio Ferdinand predicts what will happen to Newcastle United now after Man City defeat

Rio Ferdinand has reacted to Newcastle United’s defeat at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side losing 1-0 at the Etihad, having thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend of the season.

Rio Ferdinand making a prediction on what will now happen to Newcastle United this season.

The former Man U player on Vibe with Five, declaring about Newcastle, that despite Saturday’s loss…

“They are going to get into the Champions League.

“I think they will get a Champions League spot this year.”

Before the season kicked off, Rio Ferdinand was quizzed by official Premier League media on his thoughts for the new season:

Rio Ferdinand talking to the official Premier League media pre-season:

‘Predictions for Premier League top four in the 2023/24 season?

Rio Ferdinand:

“Top four in order would be…

“Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool.”

‘Prediction for others to qualify for European competition?’

Rio Ferdinand:

“Newcastle (5th), Chelsea (6th), Brighton (7th).”

So pre-season, Rio Ferdinand placing Newcastle United in fifth ahead of Chelsea and Brighton, but behind Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool.

With the Champions League changes meaning that it is very very likely that the Premier League will have five clubs qualifying for the 2024/25 competition, this would see Eddie Howe’s side once again getting Champions League football, if the Rio Ferdinand predictions proved correct, that is his forecasts both pre-season and now after the Man City defeat.

Speaking of Champions League…This coming season Rio Ferdinand and the Newcastle United fanbase are going to see plenty of each other, as TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) will be covering all of NUFC’s Champions League matches.

In advance of that, Rio Ferdinand surprised many Newcastle fans with his comments earlier this month.

Rio Ferdinand talking to Laura Woods on TNT Sports – 4 August 2023:

Laura Woods:

“This year in the Champion League, the four (English) teams that are in it are Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and your guys, Manchester United.

“For me, Man City are treble winners etc, but then you have got these three fanbases that I think in football are huge.”

Rio Ferdinand:

“When people say to me what is the best stadium you have been to for fans?’ Newcastle will be in my top four or five, easy.

“I remember when we were beating them 6-2 or 6-1, I think it was, and their fans were there, full house, no one leaving, screaming.

“They love their club.

“They are a great fanbase.

“They have waited a long time for this (Champions League football) as well.

“So they are sitting there like, every single second counts for them, which is going to be great for us.”

Laura Woods:

“My dad is a Geordie, but my whole family, the London side, they are all Arsenal.

“It has never been my number one team but it has been a team that I have a lot of affection for.”