Rio Ferdinand makes his predictions for Newcastle United and the Premier League in general

Rio Ferdinand has been giving his predictions for the 2023/24 season.

The former Man U defender quizzed by official Premier League media on his thoughts.

Rio Ferdinand forecasting that Burnley under Vincent Kompany will be the ‘surprise package’ of this 2023/24 season and the surprise player will be Chelsea signing Christopher Nkunku.

However, the most interesting selections are of course, who Rio Ferdinand thinks will occupy the top positions in the Premier League table at the end of May 2024…

Rio Ferdinand talking to the official Premier League media:

‘Predictions for Premier League top four in the 2023/24 season?

Rio Ferdinand:

“Top four in order would be…

“Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool.”

‘Prediction for others to qualify for European competition?’

Rio Ferdinand:

“Newcastle (5th), Chelsea (6th), Brighton (7th).”

‘Who will be player of the season?’

Rio Ferdinand:

“Odegaard (of Arsenal).”

‘Who will be the surprise package?’

Rio Ferdinand:

“Surprise team Burnley, under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.”

‘Who will be the surprise player?’

Rio Ferdinand:

“Will he be a surprise? Christopher Nkunku (at Chelsea).

“I think for some they will have heard his name but they wouldn’t know too much about him.”

So Rio Ferdinand placing Newcastle United in fifth ahead of Chelsea and Brighton, but behind Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool.

With the Champions League changes meaning that it is very very likely that the Premier League will have five clubs qualifying for the 2024/25 competition, this would see Eddie Howe’s side once again getting Champions League football, if the Rio Ferdinand predictions proved correct.

Speaking of Champions League…This coming season Rio Ferdinand and the Newcastle United fanbase are going to see plenty of each other, as TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) will be covering all of NUFC’s Champions League matches (as well as certain Premier League games).

In advance of that, Rio Ferdinand surprised many Newcastle fans with his comments earlier this month.

Rio Ferdinand talking to Laura Woods on TNT Sports – 4 August 2023:

Laura Woods:

“This year in the Champion League, the four (English) teams that are in it are Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and your guys, Manchester United.

“For me, Man City are treble winners etc, but then you have got these three fanbases that I think in football are huge.”

Rio Ferdinand:

“When people say to me what is the best stadium you have been to for fans?’ Newcastle will be in my top four or five, easy.

“I remember when we were beating them 6-2 or 6-1, I think it was, and their fans were there, full house, no one leaving, screaming.

“They love their club.

“They are a great fanbase.

“They have waited a long time for this (Champions League football) as well.

“So they are sitting there like, every single second counts for them, which is going to be great for us.”

Laura Woods:

“My dad is a Geordie, but my whole family, the London side, they are all Arsenal.

“It has never been my number one team but it has been a team that I have a lot of affection for.”

