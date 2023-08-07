News

Richard Keys predicts what will happen to Newcastle United this season

Richard Keys has been looking at the fast approaching new Premier League season.

Only four days until it all starts again, Burnley v Man City on Friday night.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players then taking on Aston Villa the next day, a 5.30pm Saturday kick-off.

Richard Keys giving us the benefit of his expertise when it comes to what he thinks will happen this season.

The former Sky Sports presenter forecasting the Premier League top end for 2023/24.

He has good news and bad news for Newcastle United.

Richard Keys saying Newcastle deserved deserved their top four finish last season and with it the chance to play Champions League football.

However, he says both NUFC players and fans should enjoy it, especially due to the fact that he sees zero chance of any repeat top four Newcastle United finish this time.

Richard Keys declaring that Newcastle United are ‘way short of a squad capable of challenging in Europe and mounting the same domestic challenge.’

As for who will finish in the top four this time.

Richard Keys predicting Man City to win the Premier League for a sixth time in seven seasons and once again Arsenal and Man Utd to end up top four, with Liverpool to replace Newcastle United, in his opinion.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 7 August 2023:

‘Brilliant. It’s back. And here are my PL predictions for 23-24.

The obvious choice for the title is *City. Five wins in the last six seasons – 7 in the last 12 – says they’ve got to be favourites. It’s now 12 trophies in total for Guardiola at a cost of £1,006,260,000 on 47 players. The haul of trophies includes the CL at last. It’s quite an achievement, but I can’t help believing that a few other coaches might have done equally as well given the same backing.

I hope *City don’t win the title. Five wins in the last six seasons is a fine achievement, but it should be a worry for the rest of English football. Thank goodness for Liverpool and their challenges and Arsenal, who had a really good go last season, but I didn’t ever really fancy them, despite the stunning home win over Fulham in August that was celebrated like they’d won the title.

As I said at the time – too soon guys – and too often as it turned out. Mature teams that are used to winning don’t behave like Arsenal did.

Arsenal came a long way after a fifth-place finish the season before. With Rice – who is a top player – they should be stronger, but I still don’t fancy them to win the title.

I don’t think Liverpool have got a challenge in them either. The re-build was necessary, but I don’t see leaders in the team anymore.

(Man) United aren’t strong enough to mount a challenge either. Ten Hag has spent more than half a billion now, but not much of it very wisely.

Newcastle had a fantastic season. It’s great to see them back in amongst the big boys – but they won’t finish in the top 4 this time. They’re way short of a squad capable of challenging in Europe and mounting the same domestic challenge – but enjoy it guys – you’ve earned the right.

Spurs can only hope for top 6 – even with Kane.

Chelsea remain a mess. Pochettino reckons he’s a far better coach than the one that we saw at Spurs. He’s going to have to be, but I’m not sure what he bases that judgement on.

If you’re looking for an outsider to do what Newcastle did last season – it’s got to be Villa.

I like Emery. I always have. Yes – we all echoed ‘good ebening’ when he used to say it every week at Arsenal, but the hilarity masked what a good job he did. It couldn’t have been easy following Wenger, but he gave it a really good go. He’s clearly a class act.

So it’s *City for me. Arsenal, Liverpool and (Man) Utd for the other places in the top 4. But it could be *City at a canter.’

