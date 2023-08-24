Opinion

Racism and Sexism, two great evils of society – Football could and should be the great leveller

On the 16th August Michael Parkinson died. Reading about him in various obituaries, the stand out quote from him for me personally was, “To suggest that politics can be removed from sport is tantamount to saying politics can be removed from life.”

Parkinson led the fight against racism in Cricket in England through the Seventies and Eighties. He was a lifelong Socialist and a Miner’s son from Barnsley.

Last Sunday, England were in their second World Cup final since 1966. Alright, it was the women’s team and not the men.

Women’s football has moved up people’s consciousness greatly in the last few years, most notably when England Women won the Euros.

One of my lifelong best mates who was a season ticket holder and followed Newcastle home and away, sent me a video of the Newcastle United Women’s team on their first game at St James’ Park (I immediately forwarded it to my friend and colleague, Chana Hinds, who plays for Dulwich Hamlet women’s team). Immense support at St James’ Park and my mate and his three daughters loving it.

My mate, as well as many others, gave up their season tickets at Newcastle after being disgracefully forced to move seats during the Milburn stand redevelopment. On the odd occasion I was fortunate enough to be in there it was buzzing, rowdy and a great laugh. He has now started going to the Newcastle’s women’s games with his daughters.

Back in 2004 and I remember it well at the time, I thought it shocking back then nearly twenty years ago, Sepp Blatter saying “Let the women play in more feminine clothes like they do in volleyball. They could, for example, have tighter shorts. Female players are pretty etc.”

Incredibly sexist comments from an old man in a position of power, perpetuating ignorant thought processes.

I went to my first women’s football match at Dulwich Hamlet, about six years ago, invited by my friend and star defender of the Hamlets women.

(Chana Hinds (centre) – Number 6 for Dulwich Hamlet Women)

I will confess to having misgivings about the women’s game having previously watched some on television, and was not expecting a great game.

After that first game I was thoroughly enlightened. The quality of football was way above what I had expected and I felt ashamed about my prior negativity. And this was lower league women’s football as well.

If, like me, getting tickets for Newcastle United is becoming mission impossible, I urge you to support the Newcastle United Women’s team.

Back in July I was sat in a seminar entitled “Toxic Masculinity”, dealing with sexism in education and the workplace. It was based on language being used and how young people need to be addressed and how they need to address adults and each other depending on their sexuality. At the point where the seminar facilitator was explaining how the word female could be interpreted as derogatory, I received a whats app message from a group I was part of. “Man-up and grow a pair” was the line directed at one of the lads in the chat, with another following with “you big girl’s blouse.”

I happened to be sat with the Dulwich Hamlet centre half at the time, trust me she will take out eighteen year old lads (who fancy themselves as footballers and think they are big men) on the 4G football pitch in a PE lesson in the blink of an eye.

I used to rate myself as a footballer as a kid, but she is way way better than I could ever have been. Racism and Sexism, two great evils of society. Football could and should be the great leveller.