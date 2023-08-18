Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United with perfect set up of games elsewhere?

News

Eddie Howe and his players facing the most difficult of away games at Manchester City BUT if getting a positive result?

A point would be brilliant, whilst an away win….

Meanwhile, as a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

Just in case you are wondering why there are only nine Premier League fixtures, the Luton v Burnley match is postponed as work on Kenilworth Road means that game had to be put back.

Looking at those games involving those teams fancied to be competing towards the top…

Interesting to see what happens with Tottenham v Man Utd. Spurs looking less than convincing in their draw at Brentford, whilst Man U totally fluked that 1-0 over Wolves. With a helping hand from the match / VAR officials, just for a change! A draw looks a good bet.

Speaking of Wolves, despite all the problems at the club they looked handy on Monday night and could / should get at least a point off Brighton hopefully at Molineux.

Chelsea and Arsenal have London derbies away from home.

The Gunners didn’t really impress when winning 2-1 at home against Forest and West Ham will be desperate not to loose their first home match, ahead of what looks a challenging season for them.

No guarantees with Chelsea, apart from probably buying another six players before the window ends! Michael Olise handed Palace a massive boost when signing a new contract rather than joining the masses signing for Chelsea, I fancy the buoyant Palace fans won’t see their team lose.

Liverpool didn’t look that great in their 1-1 with Chelsea and anything less than a win over Bournemouth at Anfield will see Klopp feeling even more pressure as he struggles to attract players in the transfer window to complete his rebuild.

As for Villa, so many of their fans left in shock having gone into the Newcastle match full of confidence. Everton lost at home to Fulham and look real relegation contenders, anything but a win for Emery’s team and it will look a really poor start in the eyes of those Villa supporters.

Only a week in and the Premier League? It is like it has never been away!

