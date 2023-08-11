News

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United with perfect launchpad?

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Eddie Howe and his players facing Aston Villa at 5.30pm on Saturday.

With Aston Villa widely perceived as one of those clubs most likely to be fighting for top seven or eight, a Newcastle victory could be huge, especially if twinned with encouraging results elsewhere.

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

My Conclusions

It is difficult not to be getting VERY excited about the new season!

Whatever others are predicting, I think everything to play for.

What so often happens, is that the expert predictions are swiftly forgotten, as the actual games start to play out.

It is a massive ask for Burnley to get anything tonight BUT you have to also think, if there is a time in the season when they will have their best chance of taking something off Man City, it is in the opening fixture in front of their own fans.

Elsewhere, can Spurs so many wrong and without Harry Kane get a win at Brentford?

Chelsea v Liverpool, what do you think will happen and what result would you prefer? A draw I suppose.

Brighton also face a newly promoted team but can Luton give the Seagulls a fright, with the home side’s engine room, Mac Allister and Caicedo now flying the nest?

Arsenal at home to Forest will look like a home banker for most, yet on 20 May 2023, Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 at the City Ground!

Finishing the Premier League fixtures off is Man Utd v Wolves on Monday night, hopefully a bit of new manager bounce will be in evidence at Old Trafford, as Gary O’Neil is only days in the hotseat.

The Premier League? It is like it has never been away!

