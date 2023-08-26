Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United perspective on games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with a massive match against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

My Conclusions

As you can see, everybody else plays this weekend before Newcastle United get their chance, so we will have a better idea by then, as to just how the Premier League is shaping up at this very early stage.

Last night, Chelsea played Luton and had a predictably comfortable 3-0 home victory. Not sure it told us very much about Chelsea but it did once again point to Luton having a very tough season ahead of them.

Were Tottenham good or Man U bad last weekend, or a bit of both? Their early kick-off today at Bournemouth should tell us a lot more, the kind of game they will probably need to be winning if they are to have any chance of troubling the top four positions this season.

Compared to Newcastle, Arsenal have had a far kinder opening schedule, facing Forest and Palace, after single goal winning margins they face yet another team they are expected to comfortably beat. Fulham look to have gone backwards and interesting to see if the Gunners can show that this afternoon.

Man Utd certainly haven’t looked the force their mates in the media were claiming ahead of the season, anything but. Second best to Wolves on the opening day, the match officials assisted them to a very lucky 1-0 home win. Tottenham though raised a lot more additional questions about Man U this season. To me, Forest aren’t looking like being involved in the relegation struggle this season and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them getting something at Old Trafford.

Brighton have had a kind start to the season where Premier League fixtures were concerned but have put away both Luton and Wolves by 4-1 winning scorelines. West Ham did beat Chelsea 3-1 last weekend but once again, difficult to tell how good they were and how bad Chelsea performed. Nevertheless, the Hammers probably set to do better than a lot of people expected after losing players this summer, so it will be interesting to see if they can cause Brighton any problems.

Villa bounced back from the 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle, to then hammer a woeful looking Everton 4-0. Burnley look by far the best bet of the promoted clubs to stay up and this is a massive game for both. Burnley needing to at least avoid defeat to help get them a foothold in the division, whilst maybe the kind of match Villa have to win if wanting to finish any higher than last season’s seventh.

Sheffield United have all kinds of problems, including losing players, despite getting promoted.

Hard to see those problems easing at all this weekend, with a case of how many Man City will score. At least that is pretty much how evert neutral will see this. From what I have seen so far, Sheffield United, Luton and Everton look by far the three worst teams in the games played.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is at St James’ Park. If Eddie Howe’s side can make it six points from the three opening Premier League fixtures, that would be an excellent start, considering they will have played three of last season’s top seven (before yet another in Brighton next weekend!).