Premier League clubs with most in squad who grew up supporting them and why it is important

Premier League clubs with boyhood supporters in their first team squads, is it essential? No.

Does it help? Yes!

Exactly a week ago I had an article (see below) published on The Mag, on this very subject.

Pointing out what a healthy situation it was, that after Lewis Hall had signed, it meant Newcastle United had eight boyhood NUFC fans in their first team squad and it had clearly been a very positive factor, in terms of their influence since Eddie Howe took over and embraced it.

Not sure if he saw my article but now a week later, Jacob Whitehead who writes about Newcastle United for The Athletic, has done an article on how… Newcastle United have eight boyhood NUFC fans (including Jacob Murphy pictured above with brother Josh) in their first team squad and how this is more than any of the other 19 Premier League clubs.

The man from The Athletic producing this league table of Premier League clubs when it comes to fans in their first team squads.

Premier League clubs with most boyhood supporters in their first team squads:

8 Newcastle United

7 Arsenal

6 Chelsea

4 Man Utd, Man City

3 Liverpool, Sheff Utd, Tottenham

2 Everton, Nottingham Forest

1 Villa, Burnley, Palace, West Ham

0 Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, Luton, Wolves

The piece in The Athletic also quoting Alan Shearer on the topic:

“Players like Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett have been pivotal in the dressing room, getting across to the others what it means to the city to play for Newcastle, putting the last couple of years and what went before into context.

“There was already a good spirit at Newcastle, but that side of things has played a big role in keeping the dressing room grounded. That connection is really important and long may it continue.”

What I wrote on The Mag on 23 August 2023:

The Newcastle United fans played their full part off the pitch last season.

In all competitions, every single ticket (home and away) bought up.

A magnificent contribution from the terraces, especially as it is now so rare to see any NUFC match stay in its scheduled spot.

Broadcasters finding Newcastle United irresistible once again.

How about though the contribution of those Newcastle United fans… on the pitch?

In this Newcastle United squad there were actually six lifelong Newcastle United fans in the 2022/23 NUFC first team squad…

Newcastle United fans and their appearances (all competitions) this season, then in brackets the breakdown of starts and sub appearances:

44 Dan Burn (41+3)

43 Jacob Murphy (16+27)

41 Sean Longstaff (36+5)

27 Elliot Anderson (6+21)

1 Paul Dummett (1+0)

0 Mark Gillespie (0+0)

So in total, these Newcastle United fans made a combined 156 appearances last season.

Absolutely extraordinary, these Newcastle United fans playing so many matches at such a high level, that helped NUFC achieve top four and a visit to Wembley.

Now I might be wrong but…I can’t believe that any other club towards the upper end of the Premier League, especially amongst the usual suspects, had anything like as many appearances last season by lifelong fans of the club they are playing for.

Does it make a difference having so many Newcastle United fans on the pitch?

Then day in day out, on and off the training pitch, having half a dozen Newcastle United fans (including Dummett and Gillespie), does that have an impact?

I remember back in the day Kevin Keegan talking regularly about the importance of having players such as Lee Clark in and around his team, meaning the whole squad absolutely got the best understanding of what the club means to the supporters.

It is the same with the coaching set-up, Graeme Jones I’m sure has a VERY positive impact in many different ways.

Is it just my imagination, or when the club publish these photos after wins, are the Newcastle United fans amongst them (players and coaching / support staff) just that little bit extra happy / smiley?

Eddie Howe has spoken about it before and I think he absolutely believes it as well, that it’s a massive extra bonus if NUFC have players who also happen to be Newcastle United fans.

Does it make a difference having one or more Newcastle United fans on the pitch and indeed in the dressing room and / or on the training pitch?

Well, like Eddie Howe, I would have to say undoubtedly yes.

These are players who you know for sure will always give the proverbial 110% and who will help / ensure that every single other NUFC players understands exactly what this club means to the fans.

When Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman arrived at Newcastle United, do you honestly believe that having the likes of Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff mixing with them, didn’t have a positive influence?

Last season we were seeing other clubs having issues where some players, at times, clearly weren’t showing total commitment.

I don’t think anybody would claim a lack of commitment was ever the case in any Newcastle United match last season.

Obviously, before anybody gets onto the pitch representing NUFC, they have to deserve it based on ability, whether they are Newcastle United fans or not.

However, it is a massive added bonus if indeed there are Newcastle United fans who are good enough to take to the pitch in black and white (and random change strips…).

Stop for a moment and just imagine for a moment how it must feel, for somebody such as Dan Burn, who was born into a Newcastle United family, was on the club’s books as a kid, but then was let go and went into non-league before going on an astonishing journey that completed a full circle, when Eddie Howe made the inspired signing 15 months ago.

Or Jacob Murphy, also born into a Newcastle United family, but an ex-pat one, along with his twin brother.

A player whose career was going nowhere under Steve Bruce and now Eddie Howe looks to have turned him into an effective first team performer. He has looked like a proper player and a big part of him getting to that stage is because he is a Newcastle fan. I can’t believe he would be performing as he is, if at any other club.

Yesterday, Eddie Howe completed his summer transfer activity with Lewis Hall arriving.

The exciting young left sided player looking a great addition and… he is a lifelong Newcastle United fan. Like Jacob Murphy, growing up in a Newcastle United supporting family away from the region.

So now we have Burn, Murphy, Gillespie, Dummett, Anderson, Longstaff and Hall, all in the first team squad, training and spending time most days with the rest of the players. Plus of course we have local teenager Lewis Miley coming through, to add to that strength of lifelong Newcastle United fans.

Can these Newcastle United fans on the pitch make the Premier League (and Champions League) difference once again?

Well, it would be a dream come true for us AND especially them.