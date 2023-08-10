News

Premier League clubs – The teams with the toughest and softest opening schedule of matches

The Premier League clubs are back in action this weekend.

Burnley v Man City kicks things off on Friday night, the promoted Championship winners hosting the PL champions.

Newcastle United kicking off their new season on Saturday, a 5.30pm kick-off against Aston Villa.

Fair to say that when the Premier League clubs found out their 2023/24 fixtures in June, Newcastle’s opening schedule looked challenging.

However, how does the opening NUFC run of five games compare to the other 19 Premier League clubs?

This Sky Sports graphic gives us a decent idea, using Opta data to gauge the strength of opponents:

As you can see from the listings below, Newcastle United start the season with Villa (home), Man City (away), Liverpool (home), Brighton (away) and Brentford (home). Teams who last season finished 7th, 1st, 5th,, 6th and 9th in the Premier League.

I think quite clearly Newcastle United fans have to take this tough set of opponents into consideration when making any judgement on how many points NUFC pick up early on.

Things then do even themselves out a bit, at least on paper, as Newcastle then play promoted clubs Sheff Utd (away) and Burnley (home), followed by West Ham (away), Palace (home) and Wolves (away), those last three finished 14th, 11th and 13th last season in the Premier League.

Newcastle United August and September 2023 matches in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

