Transfer Market

Premier League clubs set new record for spending in a single transfer window – Astonishing figures

Premier League clubs have done it!

In summer 2002 a new record was set for spending in a single transfer window, with a staggering £1.92bn laid out by the then 20 PL clubs.

Moving forward to this current window and spending by the current 2023/24 Premier League clubs has now reached £2.02bn.

The records look set to continue to fall.

This summer 2023 transfer window doesn’t end until 11pm on Friday 1 September.

A case of just how much more this window will further go beyond last summer’s spend.

Whilst with £815m having been spent by Premier League clubs in January, it is very likely that for the first time we will see £3bn spent by PL clubs in a calendar year.

Calum Ross is Assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group and City AM quote him:

“For the second year in a row, the summer transfer spending by Premier League clubs has surpassed the previous record.

“This sensational level of spending appears to be the new norm for Premier League clubs.

“They are generating unprecedented levels of revenue, which for some clubs is combined with the receipt of significant investment from new ownership.

“As we approach the end of the transfer window, it remains imperative that clubs manage the buying and selling of players carefully and remain compliant with relevant financial regulations.

“Sustainable business plans are essential to support continued competitiveness and long-term growth.”