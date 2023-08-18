Transfer Market

Premier League clubs in order : Top 8 spenders share £3billion+ splurge in 15 months – Unsustainable?

Premier League clubs are spending serious money.

When emerging from and during the Covid restrictions, we were repeatedly told how Premier League clubs would struggle for years to come.

This now feels like a very distant memory, if spending money on players is anything to go by.

Premier League clubs spending billions on players and records continue to be smashed.

Football Daily have produced a report on Friday (18 August 2023) looking at the eight top spending Premier League clubs since May 2022.

So basically, the top spending Premier League clubs since the Chelsea takeover happened.

In these past 15 months, those eight clubs sharing a staggering £3.06billion spend…

Football Daily reporting on the eight top Premier League spenders since May 2022:

Chelsea £945.6m

Manchester United £406.6m

Arsenal £338.5m

Tottenham £336.8m

Newcastle Utd £297.3m

West Ham £259.55m

Liverpool £251.5m

Manchester City £224.4m

Chelsea now closing in on passing £1billion transfer spending under these owners and we aren’t even talking three full windows as things currently stand.

Almost as staggering is the amount of nonsense spoken about Newcastle United supposedly being some massive stand out these days, when it comes to Premier League clubs spending money on players.

Less than 10% of the money laid out by these combined eight clubs was spent by Newcastle United, which of course doesn’t include the spending of the other PL clubs outside these eight.

When considering the Premier League ‘big seven’, if Liverpool hadn’t been gazumped by Chelsea on both Lavia and Caicedo, then Klopp’s club would be above NUFC.

Whilst Man City are in reality way beyond Newcastle in this period, if you took into account the staggering extra cash that the likes of the Haaland deal really cost, tens of millions to agents etc etc.

Then this doesn’t even scrape the surface when it comes to then looking at the decade and a half before these new Chelsea owners took over, when Mike Ashley’s Newcastle saw all of the then ‘big six’ spend massive amounts more than NUFC.

Nobody would claim Newcastle United aren’t spending money now BUT it is all relative!

