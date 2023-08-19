Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City after Eddie Howe update

Looking at this Newcastle team v Manchester City

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to build on last Saturday’s result.

The 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa giving Newcastle United the perfect launchpad to attack this toughest game of the season, on paper.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Manchester City to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

On Friday, Eddie Howe gave us his pre-match update on player availability.

The NUFC Head Coach saying no recovering from injury players will be available for this one.

However, Eddie Howe indicating there are no new injuries following that opening game of the season.

So basically, it appears to be only Emil Krafth and Joe Willock that are definitely ruled out.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Eddie Howe name an unchanged team, though at the same time, I wouldn’t be surprised if changes were made…

I think this is a season where we will see countless changes made over the course of the season, as Eddie Howe balances not only fitness but also the best individuals and systems to suit each opposition NUFC face.

My feeling is that Eddie Howe will make at least one change and probably set his team up differently to what he did against Villa, just a case of the best guesstimate on what he will do…

One player who, barring injury, will definitely play is Nick Pope. No chance with the Villa goal and otherwise played at his usual high reliable level.

The back four could have defended the Villa goal better and had the odd other opening day scare, however, they did well overall.

I think Tino Livramento, Matt Targett and (imminent signing) Lewis Hall will get plenty of opportunities this season, but at Man City, I see Eddie Howe relying on the same four (unless he changes system and uses wing-backs…).

Now to the really interesting bit…

Can Eddie Howe really leave anybody out from the win over Villa?

Well, I think it is more of a case of can he bring anybody in who can give Newcastle an even better chance of getting a positive result at Man City?

My best guess is that Eddie Howe will want to play Sean Longstaff, he puts in so much running and usually plays well against Man City, so I am backing the Geordie midfielder to start.

Great to see so many other options, with Wilson, Barnes, and Anderson also looking for their chance to play in attacking roles, however, I’m going for just that one change this time. With Almiron set to drop to the bench in my opinion, then a change in set up to accommodate Longstaff.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Longstaff, Gordon, Isak

So one change in my predicted team, with Longstaff to come in for Almiron.

